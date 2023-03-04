Home page politics

Between red-green-red in Berlin, the mood is at its lowest point. The left also sees Giffey’s selfish motives in the rapprochement of the CDU and SPD.

Berlin – The signs in Berlin are black and red, but the planned coalition talks between the CDU and SPD cause irritation among the Greens and the Left – they were summarily booted out. In an interview with the FR, the Berlin state chairwoman of the Left Party, Katina Schubert, warns of a standstill in the capital and criticizes the SPD’s “Babylonian captivity”. Berlin’s governing mayor, Franziska Giffey (SPD), is creating many opponents through the planned alliance with the Christian Democrats – inside and outside of her own party.

Left upset with Giffey: “Several days of lifetime wasted on theater thunder”

The exploratory talks between greens, SPD and Left in Berlin had been promising, at least from the point of view of almost everyone involved. But the Social Democrats have now announced that they would rather govern with the CDU, and the former coalition partners are as surprised as they are angry. Left state chairwoman Katina Schubert explains in an interview with FR: “Basically, I’m not surprised that Ms. Giffey prefers to coalition with a CDU than to lead a progressive coalition. Only the course of the talks did not give this decision.”

During the soundings, she too perceived differences between the parties as surmountable. “We found bridges in many points that we could have crossed together if we had wanted to,” says Schubert. Only: the SPD does not want to. In the left one senses a mapped-out game. Schubert says she “now has the impression that we have wasted several days of our lives on theater thunder and Mrs. Giffey didn’t want that from the start”.

In the direction of the Social Democrats, the state chairman emphasizes that a party must “decide whether to go into the Babylonian captivity of a single person”. The anger about the outgoing governing mayor is great. The left-wing politician sums up the mood in her party: “To be honest, we feel fooled: you could have said from the start that you would rather have a coalition with the CDU.” This feeling is likely to be shared by the Greens – they too showed themselves surprised.

Berlin election 2023: “The CDU agreed to everything that Franziska Giffey wanted from them”

With a view to a possible black-red coalition after the Berlin election 2023 Schubert is very worried, she sees the danger “that there will be a coalition of stagnation in which each partner is moving in a different direction”. About any concessions between the parties, she says: “If you can believe the SPD’s exploratory paper, the CDU – in order to get to the position of governing mayor – first promised everything that the SPD wants.” How far that would go , show itself in full.

Schubert suspects selfish motives for SPD top politician Giffey: “I don’t know what has ridden Franziska Giffey, apart from optimizing her own starting position for 2026.” The Social Democrats expect better chances for the election to the Berlin House of Representatives from a coalition with the CDU in three years – that shows loudly daily mirror also an internal report of the SPD exploratory commission. In the party itself, however, there is a risk of resistance to the alliance with the CDU. It rumbles among the Social Democrats.

“There is a risk of social regression from the image of a diverse city living together”

So far, people in Berlin have put a lot of emphasis on equal rights for everyone and participation, says Schubert. According to her, this could now change: “We know that both the CDU and the SPD only see citizen participation as a stumbling block. We fear that such participatory elements will be pushed back and that civil society’s say will be perceived more as a disruption than as an enrichment.”

The left also fears massive setbacks in integration policy: “We have a nationwide unique deportation stop in winter, which will probably no longer exist because the CDU wants to boast about deporting a lot.” Schubert’s prognosis: “The Disputes about refugee policy will become massive. In this respect, we are threatened with a social step backwards from the image of a diverse city that lives together.”

New election in Berlin and Franziska Giffey: “In 2021 she speaks of a new start, now of a new beginning”

After the SPD’s defeat in the elections in Berlin, calls for a “fresh start” were repeatedly raised, including from the Social Democrats’ own ranks. Left state chairwoman Schubert is skeptical about statements made by the mayor, Giffey: “In 2021 she is talking about a new start, now about a new beginning,” said Schubert, and further: “To be honest, I think both of these are nonsense.”

The left-wing politician is clear: “Of course, as a coalition, we got a clear smack, among other things because the 2021 election was messed up. But a coalition that has worked 14 months is not producing the results it envisioned after five years of work. In this respect, it is presumptuous to say that we are doing everything differently now.” Stormy times are ahead in Berlin – especially for the SPD. (ales)