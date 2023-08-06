Home page politics

From: Julia Volkenand

Amira Mohamed Ali resigns from office. © dpa / Britta Pedersen

Since 2019, Amira Mohamed Ali has led the Left Party parliamentary group together with Dietmar Bartsch. Now she is resigning from her post.

Berlin – The parliamentary group leader left, Amira Mohamed Ali, resigns from office. The reason is how your party deals with Sahra Wagenknecht. “I have decided not to stand as a candidate for the parliamentary group chairmanship of the left in the upcoming board elections,” Mohamed Ali said in a statement. “This decision has political reasons.”

The last rash has the The party leadership distanced itself from Wagenknecht at the beginning of June given. The crack in the left becomes clear again. Mohamed Ali is regarded as one of Wagenknecht’s confidants. This fell out with the party leadership around the chairmen Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan and is considering founding their own party. Wagenknecht wants to make a decision before the end of the year. Party leader Schirdewan said about Wagenknecht’s considerations that the behavior was a “disrespect” towards the members who showed great commitment to the party. Polls suggest a Wagenknecht party’s chances of success.

In her statement, Mohamed Ali gives several reasons for the planned withdrawal from the group leadership, which will be re-elected at the beginning of September. The 43-year-old writes that she is finding it increasingly difficult to represent the course of the party leadership in public. This contradicts their political convictions in many places. Among other things, she criticized the fact that no “fundamental no to the wrong course of the traffic light government” was formulated, for example to climate policy, which puts a financial burden on people. There is also a lack of “a clear yes to a consistent peace policy”.

The party leadership wants to win over disappointed Green voters, she said. But you can’t reach those for whom left-wing politics should be made, not even AfD voters who can still be won back.

“The final tipping point for my decision was the unanimous decision of the party executive of June 10, 2023 and the fact that the large majority of the state executives adopted this decision,” the statement said. “It says that Sahra Wagenknecht has no future in the left and should resign along with other MPs. This shows in a hitherto unknown clarity the desire and the goal to force part of the membership out of the party.”

For the parliamentary group, the internal division is a risk. It could lose its status and thus financial resources and influence if more than two MPs switched to a Wagenknecht party and left the parliamentary group. She left it open how Mohamed Ali would behave. She only wrote: “I will continue to work in the Bundestag for the goals and beliefs that have supported my political work so far.”

Wagenknecht had repeatedly criticized the party leadership and irritated with the possible founding of the party. Wissler and Schirdewan finally took the initiative and enforced the decision against Wagenknecht. In the meantime, they have made another decision that has met with criticism from Wagenknecht supporters: they proposed refugee and climate activist Carola Rackete as the left-wing top candidate for the European elections.

“The party executive’s proposal to proclaim the non-party Carola Rackete as the top candidate for the European elections, bypassing all party bodies, further proves the ghost journey of the political leadership of the left,” said Bundestag member Klaus Ernst, also a supporter of Wagenknecht, the Berliner daily mirror. Officially, the list for the European elections will only be drawn up at a left-wing party conference in Augsburg in mid-November.