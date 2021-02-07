After the political earthquake of 2017, will we be able to escape the tsunami in 2022? The question nags on the left. It must be said that, between the pandemic, the economic and social crisis and democracy under cover, the situation is particularly blurred. In parties or movements, each on the left advances on his script to avoid a funeral scenario where Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen would once again share the leading roles. Will the score be sufficiently harmonious? With a little less than fifteen months of the presidential election, it is an understatement to say that the starting point announces a difficult race. “In our surveys, whatever the scenario tested, we have an elimination of the left, a third April 21 in a context where a very clear majority of French people, around 70%, however do not want this scenario “, notes the Deputy Director General of Ifop, Frédéric Dabi. Not to mention that, after a catastrophic five-year term, the Macron dam could end up giving way. “A survey of voting intentions, he warns, is not a prediction, nor a prophecy, it is a balance of power at a given moment. “

Waiting for a “unit offer”

For Fabien Roussel, the national secretary of the PCF, the first key lies there: “To begin with, we should stop being the relay for this scenario which is as likely as that of the French Communist Party to achieve a very good result. We must stop relaying this propaganda from the caviar left, from Joffrin and company who, through polls, more than a year from an election, are already telling us what will be the second round to install in the heads the idea that he f only one candidate on the left. And, of course, to silence the revolutionary, anti-capitalist current ”, considers the deputy of the North, supporter of a communist candidacy within the framework of the debate which has just opened his party and which the militants will decide in May.

Among the leftist formations, few plead for the rally now, despite “An expectation of the people of the left to avoid a third April 21” attested by qualitative surveys, according to Frédéric Dabi. “According to our barometer” being on the left today “, 71% of supporters would like a unitary offer on the left”, he also recalls.

The niche, however, is occupied by the first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, even if the aspiring socialists – starting with Anne Hidalgo – are not lacking. “If the left was not the stupidest in the world and knew how to present a joint offer, it would be ahead of Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron”, he again launched at the end of January on Europe 1. The deputy for Seine-et-Marne intends to find the way to “Arrive at a coalition, government contract”. He launched, with the stated objective of first talking about the substance, a “Primary of ideas”. All before a “Primary, a committee of elders, a citizens’ convention” to settle the question of the candidate, imagine the one who keeps promising that he has learned the lessons of the five-year Holland … Without convincing.

Divergences and cleavages

It must be said that the wound is still alive. “The left pays a whole series of things, Frédéric Dabi diagnoses: its dispersion, the exercise of power by François Hollande which ultimately damaged everyone’s credibility, and fractures on economic, security and secularism issues. “

If Faure wants to believe that “Discrepancies” are surpassable, the opinion is far from shared. “Between those who defend European treaties, the laws of free competition, supply and demand and those who are to regain power over finance, to get out of treaties, there are deep antagonisms”, believes Fabien Roussel, who denounces the idea of ​​a single candidacy. “Is that it, he asks, Who will make voters disappointed with Hollande’s betrayals want to come back and vote? To touch their hearts, you’ll have to speak truth to them, not with catch-all programs to aggregate applications. “

For his part, the leader of the rebels, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, already in the countryside, while refusing to consider an alliance with the PS and the ecologists, is becoming less virulent than in the past. “We have nothing to gain by throwing stones at each other”, he now pleads. While in recent years he has sent the Communists back to “Death and (to) nothingness” and constantly denounced the “Soup of logos soup”, in December he even proposed a pact to the PCF. “It is clear that we would have every interest in 2022 to have a good presidential and legislative agreement from which everyone would emerge strengthened. We can ”, develops the rebellious Adrien Quatennens. Not enough, a priori, to calm the spirits, especially as the IF does not miss an opportunity to stress that Mélenchon has already received the support of certain elected Communists. But the creed of overcoming the left-right divide, in the mode of left-wing populism, would it be shelved? “Our idea is to make the union but in the clarity, without conceding on a lot of things. It is not with Anne Hidalgo that we will be able to talk about leaving the European treaties and VIe Republic by the Constituent “, assures, in any case, Adrien Quatennens, who says he fears the tendency of the Le Pen vote to “Encyst in the country”. Therefore, the FI deputy judges “Doomed to fail to tell people to vote against” : “That’s why we launched the candidacy of Jean-Luc Mélenchon with the slogan“ We are for ”. “

The supporters of “at the same time”

Muted on this side, the overcoming of traditional cleavages reappears on the left in a completely different form. That of the triangulation attempted by Arnaud Montebourg who likes to publicize his regular meetings with Xavier Bertrand, potential right-wing candidate, and their possible convergences in the field of economic sovereignty. A new “at the same time”? It is to those who are disappointed with the Head of State’s formula that the ecologist Yannick Jadot would like, for his part, to address himself by pleading for ” bring together “ those “Which are situated between Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Emmanuel Macron” : “I believe in companies to ensure ecological transition, I believe in Europe …”, he repeated last week. In reverse, Eric Piolle, who should join, after Sandrine Rousseau, the ranks of the green primary, believes that “To unite to unite, that gave the victory of François Hollande in 2012”. And to conclude: “I don’t know if this is the best memory for voters on the left. “ Basically, if one point makes everyone agree at EELV, it’s that the centerpiece is in their ranks. “We will propose the alliance. But to fade away, we have already given ”, summarizes the national secretary of EELV, Julien Bayou, carried by the last municipal and European. “The whole challenge is to manage to build, not a coalition of rejection, but a common project. I do not see what could be the locomotive of this new coalition if it is not ecology ”, he argues. His plan: organize the EELV primary and then suggest others to join them.

“Incarnation problem”

What perhaps explain an apparent paradox of the polls. Because if many voters claim to want unity, a single candidacy, when tested, records losses. It is as if, like party leaders, everyone wants to see the others behind their own champion. With the exception, not of a candidacy of the whole left but of a socialist-ecological pole which, according to an Ipsos poll published last week, would garner 17% led by Jadot and 16% by Hidalgo, i.e. a total greater than that of their applications tested separately. Remains that “We have never had such a low left total, even in 1995, even in 2007, for the moment we have a level which often does not exceed 25%”, remarks Frédéric Dabi, for whom, more than in “A dispersed offer”, the difficulty lies in “A problem of space, of incarnation”. And “To believe that a single candidate from the whole left would make 25%, the total of left-wing candidates polled, that’s a mistake”, Fabien Roussel slice. “For lots of honest left activists, if there are 4 candidates, that’s 1 + 1 + 1 + 1. But that’s not the case. Electorates add up perfectly and even create dynamics under certain conditions. The FI electorate and the PCF electorate for example, in reality it is more than 1 + 1 = 2. This is less true in the case of FI and EELV ”, would like to convince Adrien Quatennens.

All eyes then turn to the abstainers. Avoid a third April 21? “It is simply making the choice to address those who no longer believe in it, those who will no longer vote or those who use their ballot sometimes with the wrong anger, and telling them that it is by acting together that we can change things ”, insists Fabien Roussel, who does not despair of the multiplication of abstention records that the Communist candidacy, despite a good campaign, has not managed to thwart the last Europeans.

Reconquest of the popular electorate

” You must keep trying, he continues, tirelessly, in associations, unions, municipalities, companies, wherever we are organized, we must carry this message of general mobilization against this economic system and for a new social, ecological, feminist Republic. “ The deputy from the North is convinced of this: “The whole left has drawn the line on the popular electorate. “

The ground, at least in the statements, is however disputed. “With Jean-Luc Mélenchon, we know that we have a rather solid base of around 10%, that of people certain to vote for him. Then you have to expand. The first thing to do is to seek out the abstentionist voters, that is to say those who are disgusted with politics ”, explains Adrien Quatennens. Or Julien Bayou: “The working-class neighborhoods are those that need the environment the most. We will seek them out by demonstrating it and we are counting a lot on the achievements of our mayors for that. “

Before the end of the “primary of ideas” of the PS this summer, and the appointment of the environmental candidate in September, the Communists will be the next to vote. “I asked personally, specifies Fabien Roussel, that our choice for the presidential election be made taking into account the legislative elections. Because the objective is to go and win back the popular electorate, rebuild the influence of the French Communist Party and have more deputies in the National Assembly. So I set these guidelines and today we must work on them and find the best way to achieve it. “ Everything remains possible, but the path will nonetheless be strewn with pitfalls.