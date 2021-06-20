W.There is little to suggest that the corks will pop in about a hundred days on election evening. In polls, the party is six to seven percent, the election in Saxony-Anhalt went badly, and there is a lot of argument among the comrades, especially with Oskar Lafontaine and Sahra Wagenknecht. Nevertheless, sparkling wine was a topic during the online party congress, at which the delegates adopted the program for the federal election over the weekend.

The left-wing youth Solid fought successfully for a new passage in the electoral program: “The Left is committed to the abolition of the sparkling wine tax.” Because it was introduced in 1902 by the Reichstag to finance the imperial navy. “First the corks popped, then the cannons,” said a young comrade. All of those of the 574 delegates who were still sitting at the screen late on Saturday evening were convinced. Application accepted.

However, there were also motions to be debated that would have made a difference in terms of the left’s possible ability to form coalitions with the SPD and the Greens. When it wasn’t until late on Saturday evening that the so-called peace policy came up, some of them wanted to discuss the issue the next morning because of its importance. Finally, an application called for the Bundeswehr to be able to deploy abroad if there was a mandate from the United Nations. The subject was not postponed after all.

Overcome the split

After a few verbal contributions, which often revolved around the question of which motion was actually being discussed, it was clear: The party congress will not shake the line of the executive committee. Foreign missions of the Bundeswehr are categorically excluded, NATO is to be abolished and replaced by a “collective security system with the participation of Russia, which has disarmament as a central goal”.

There were also no major changes in the rest of the program, which is entitled: “Time to act. For social security, peace and climate justice ”. This calls for a minimum wage of 13 euros, a solidarity minimum pension of 1200 euros, a guaranteed minimum income of the same amount and a nationwide rent cap. 88 percent of the delegates voted for the program. According to a spokesman, one sees in the left “the evidence of a great inner-party unity”. It’s not that far with that, though. On Saturday, co-party chairman Susanne Hennig-Wellsow said visibly tense: “We are one and there are no two parties.” And she opened the audience: “I was with Oskar yesterday.” She was with Lafontaine out of “deep conviction “That you have to talk to each other.

Oskar Lafontaine, the co-founder of the Left and today’s Saarland parliamentary group leader, recently called for the Left Party not to vote in the Bundestag election with a second vote. Lafontaine accuses the Saarland top candidate for the Bundestag election, Thomas Lutze, of buying votes in the previous Bundestag election. Lutze denies that. At the weekend, Lafontaine was forgiving in a newspaper interview. He described the disputes in the Saarland regional association as a “special case that had nothing to do with the left as a whole”. That is why it is wrong to claim that he called for the left not to vote.