Milei, who will take office as president of Argentina this Sunday (10), published a photo of Macron with a Boca Junior shirt signed by him | Photo: Reproduction/X/Javier Milei

The French left harshly criticized President Emmanuel Macron for posing with a Boca Juniors shirt with the campaign slogan and the signature of Javier Milei, who will take office this Sunday (10) as president of Argentina.

“Emmanuel Macron, publicist for the libertarian populist Javier Milei…”, stated Olivier Faure, first secretary of the French Socialist Party, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

More direct was the leader of the leftists of Unsubmissive France (LFI), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who highlighted this Saturday (9) that Macron posed with the campaign slogan of a “guy who hears voices” and who “wants to destroy all services public.” “Another good colleague for France, damn it!”, joked Mélenchon on the same social network.

Both were referring to the message that Milei himself published on his profile last Friday (8), thanking Macron for taking a photo holding a Boca Juniors shirt signed by him and with the phrase he popularized during his written campaign to hand on the fabric. “President Emmanuel Macron, thank you very much for your photo with the Boca Juniors shirt with my phrase Viva a Liberdade”, wrote the Argentine libertarian. The French president did not publicly echo or respond to the message.

The release of the photo surprised French public opinion due to Milei's positions and her divergent opinion on priority issues for Macron's Executive such as climate change.

For the inauguration that will take place this Sunday (10), in Buenos Aires, the French president sent Stanislas Guerini, Minister of Transformation and Public Service, to represent France. (With EFE Agency)