Left-wing chairwoman Katja Kipping thinks Annalena Baerbock, head of the Green Party, is a suitable candidate for chancellor. However, something crucial is missing from the Greens and the SPD.

taz: Ms. Kipping, in the summer you announced that you would be relinquishing the chairmanship of the party. Now you are still the party leader of the left. How does that feel?

Katja Kipping: Emotionally, this year was quite a rollercoaster ride. I had already prepared for the last day in the office, for the handover of the keys and the farewell party with the closest team. And then we had to reschedule everything shortly beforehand. But I don’t want to complain. The biggest challenge was to find a solution for the party congress that was also compatible with Corona and Lockdown. We succeeded in doing this without a public argument. I have to knock on wood right away so that the party conference will run at the end of February.

You are now planning a central electoral arena and 15 smaller presence party conferences. The CDU has opted for a purely digital variant. Wouldn’t it be more sensible to bet on it too?

The CDU only elects a new chairman and then makes a postal vote. We elect the entire 44-member board. Postal voting would take three months. And that’s why we decided on the combination of digital and decentralized, a bit like the European Song Contest.

born 1978 in Dresden, has been leading the Left Party since 2012 together with Bernd Riexinger. Both announced at the end of August that they would no longer run for chairmanship. The election of a new tip was postponed to February 2021 due to Corona.

Are you confident that it will work?

Yes, we are very sure of that because there will be no more than 100 people in any hall and the journeys are not far.

Scientists have called for the strict lockdown that is now in force to be extended. Would that affect the Left Party Congress?

No, because we are part of the democratic decision-making process.

Do you support the demand to stick to the strict lockdown?

I share the approach that the Max Planck Institute developed. It must be possible to quickly reduce the number of infected people to below 1,000 a day in order to make it possible to track individual chains of infection. The goal must be to make social and cultural life possible again and, instead, to implement a consistent and fair lockdown.

What do you mean by fair lockdown?

The state should not only be consistent with private individuals, but also with large companies and employers. There is still an enormous amount of slouching about infection protection. We now need a right to work from home and more buses and trains in rush hour traffic so that the distance can be maintained there. And we need a reliable cushion against social hardship.

Should schools and daycare centers remain closed?

I am otherwise very energetic, but the call for closure of the schools is the hardest for me, both personally and politically. First and foremost with a view to the children, who receive less support at home. We know from the last lockdown that every fourth to fifth child was not reached by the offers. Even if digital offers have improved, there is still a digital and social divide. So the first goal should be to reopen schools.

As the mother of a nine-year-old daughter, you would also be personally affected if the schools were closed for a longer period.

It will be stressful for us, but we are in the privileged situation that both grandmothers were teachers themselves. If necessary, you can jump in via Skype.

In the spring, many were still hoping that the crisis could turn into an opportunity. At the end of the year one has to say: little has changed. The working conditions in the systemically important professions are tough, and earnings are poor. Why is that?

The current majorities in the Bundestag will always prevent what is necessary now from being done in order not only to get through the crisis safely, but also to achieve a real social model of prosperity afterwards.

They advocate a New Deal based on the model of Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s: With social aid, government investments and a regulation of financial resources. At least the state aid is very generous. The crisis will probably cost the state 1.5 trillion euros, as your group itself asked. Is that not enough?

It’s not just a question of the amount, but also of direction. The nine billion that have flowed unconditionally to Lufthansa have not prevented the job cuts and have not resulted in an ecological, new mobility concept. And the problem with micro-entrepreneurs and many freelancers is that their biggest expense is their own cost of living. And they are usually not covered by the aid. You are referred to Hartz IV and one of the pitfalls is that the partner income is taken into account. An artist who loses all income can be completely denied the right to basic security because his wife works in nursing.

Is that a theoretical case?

No, several artists have pointed this out to me.

You advocate making the lockdown more socially just and making such people better off. How much would it cost?

To measure the total amount, one would need a government apparatus. However, we propose a one-off property levy for the richest 0.7 percent, with which we would come to income in the three-digit billion range.

They really want to rip off millionaires.

For people with private assets of two million euros or more or business assets of five million euros or more, we want to levy a one-off property tax of 10 percent, which increases to 30 percent from 100 million. The submission can also be deferred over several years. But it’s not just money. During the Great Depression in the United States, Roosevelt not only decided to spend a lot of money, but also to regulate the financial markets more closely. Now we have an enormous crisis situation again due to Corona. There’s another Roosevelt moment in the air, it’s time to change direction.

You are promoting a future government with the Greens and the SPD in your party. Do these parties sympathize with your proposal for a property levy?

With the SPD, I can see very well that they are also thinking about how to cover the costs of the crisis. In the case of the Greens, I believe that they like to solve this with poetic formulations, but do not answer aggressively the question of how to prevent the crisis costs from being passed on to the poorest and the employees or at the expense of climate protection.

Do you currently see any dynamic for red-red-green?

I see a need for social majorities.

That is not yet a dynamic.

If the last few months have taught us one thing, it is that dynamics can arise very quickly. And what dynamic arises when it is clear who will succeed Angela Merkel in the CDU is open.

Your dream candidate? Friedrich Merz?

Regardless of which of the boys it becomes, none of them will be able to develop the cohesiveness with the voters, as Merkel has because of her crisis policy.

Can a red-red-green dynamic develop only from a countermovement to the new CDU chairman or candidate for chancellor?

No, there is also a chance if the three parties made it clear what there is to be won for the many in the country.

What?

A guaranteed protection for everyone from poverty. A healthcare system that doesn’t always have to work to the limit, but that is well equipped. That we take the pressure off people with middle incomes significantly. And of course, safeguarding the future through climate protection, peace policy and active disarmament policy. There is a lot to gain. If all actors felt committed to this goal, one could spark enthusiasm for it too. I only notice that, for a variety of reasons, many lack the courage to advertise this.

Is there a lack of courage or enthusiasm among the Greens?

At the end of the day, the Greens of Fridays for Future will have to put up with tough questions. If it were enough for social majorities on the left of the Union and they still rely on black and green and thus four more years are lost for climate protection. Then the Greens are in real need of explanation.

The skepticism of many greens is not unfounded. In defense policy and foreign policy there are relevant differences between the Greens and the Left Party. Keyword armament, keyword relationship with Russia.

These are fields where in fact different things are in our election manifestos. And there are also reasons why we reject the two percent target. It is obvious that our security cannot be defended with armies or bombers, but that we are currently threatened by a virus. That means we should increase our payments to the World Health Organization rather than relying on armament. And as for Russia: maybe there is a point where we meet. Namely, in the knowledge that despite all differences of opinion, a policy of détente and disarmament are important.

Annalena Baerbock, chairwoman of the Greens, tweeted at the end of December that she also dared to take on the Chancellor’s office. Would you trust her to do that too?

Why should only the man trust himself in a mixed double leadership? As a feminist, I say: It is totally legitimate and right for women to claim this for themselves. Annalena has caught up a lot in the last few months. Actually everyone says: Robert Habeck is the better known, she is the one with more substance.