From: Christoph Gschoßmann

The corona numbers are rising again. Doctors urgently recommend vaccination – ideally against Covid and the flu at the same time.

Frankfurt – The corona numbers are rising again and doctors are warning risk groups to vaccinate: According to a current report from the Robert Koch Institute, the number of severe acute respiratory infections in Germany among people under the age of 60 has increased, in some cases significantly. For small children and people aged 15 to 34 in particular, experts are reporting a sharp increase in the past week compared to the week before. Last The new Corona variant “Pirola” caused a stir with unusual symptoms.

Coronavirus: Vaccination recommendation especially for risk groups

According to the institute’s report, the number of laboratory-confirmed and reported corona infections last week was just over 22,000 (previous week: 21,800) and a total of almost 118,500 since the beginning of October. Compared to the same period last year, the number of serious respiratory diseases caused by Sars-CoV-2 caused “continues to be relatively lower,” it said. Overall, the institute’s experts assume that there were around 7.2 million acute respiratory diseases in the population last week.

Given these numbers Doctors are recommending increased vaccinations, especially for risk groups. However, this advertising has not been successful: “We have very low demand for vaccinations,” said Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians World on Sunday. (Can painkillers actually be taken during vaccination? That’s what experts say.)

Doctors recommend vaccination against Covid-19 for risk groups. © Uwe Zucchi/dpa

Gassen said that many people are understandably tired of vaccinations because of the enormous public pressure for corona vaccinations jerkin and the New Osnabrücker Zeitung. However, this could be problematic for risk groups. They should follow the vaccination recommendation in order to protect themselves – including against influenza. The vaccinations could also be combined: “Left arm flu, right arm Corona,” Gassen told the newspapers. In this way, you can also save yourself an extra visit to the doctor.

“Corona can still be a serious illness” – doctors recommend double vaccination

“It is always important to emphasize: Corona can still be a serious illness for particularly vulnerable groups without appropriate vaccination protection,” warned Markus Beier, chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, in the jerkin. The same applies to the flu. According to Beier, “during a particularly severe flu season, tens of thousands of people are known to die from this disease.” The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends that people aged 60 and over, but also those with underlying illnesses, get a flu vaccination – annually from October to mid-December. According to the RKI report, there is currently no evidence of an incipient flu wave.

According to Stiko, people under 60 usually have basic immunity against Corona after two vaccinations and one illness or after three vaccinations. For people aged 60 and over or those who are at risk of a severe course of Covid-19, the Vaccination Commission recommends further booster vaccinations twelve months after the last vaccination or illness – preferably in autumn. Covid-19 vaccinations are currently not necessary for healthy children and young people. (cgsc with dpa)