The National Rally (RN), a right-wing nationalist party led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, is seeing its chances of forming an absolute majority in Parliament for the first time in history disappearing, after the announcement of a possible alliance between the left and the center-right.

According to Le Pen, this grand coalition is formed by groups that “want to preserve power against the will of the people” and realize “Macron’s dream of bringing together the forces of the two political wings”, which until now were rivals.

The French president mentioned this hypothesis last Wednesday (3), at the Council of Ministers, after the massive resignation of almost 220 candidates from the left and the Macronist bloc to prevent the victory by an absolute majority of the right-wing National Rally (RN) with its conservative allies.

Later, the French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, an ally of the French leader, also made considerations about this possibility.

“What these withdrawals show is that we can avoid an absolute majority for the far right,” Attal told France Inter radio of the 289-seat tally the RN would need to control France’s 577-seat National Assembly.

The withdrawal of candidates from running in local elections is important to reduce the number of districts in which the vote against RN could be divided.

Macron’s allies now have to hope that the electoral strategy delivers results. Voters accustomed to positioning themselves more to the political center may balk at supporting a left-wing rival against the RN, while left-wing supporters may back away from Macron and his party.

In total, lawmakers will be elected for 577 electoral districts of the French National Assembly, with 289 seats needed to form the absolute majority expected by Le Pen.

The first round of voting on the 30th put the nationalists of RN, with the support of the conservatives, in the lead of the elections with 33% of the votes, ahead of the New Popular Front, a large left-wing bloc, which came in second place with 28%, and the centrist coalition of President Emmanuel Macron, which suffered the biggest defeat that night, winning only 20% of the votes.

The second legislative election will take place next Sunday (7).