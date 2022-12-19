“Left and Greens ready to expel Aboubakar Soumahoro”: the former trade unionist towards the mixed group

The Green/Left Alliance (AVS) is ready to expel MP Aboubakar Soumahoro from its group. This was reported by La Repubblica, according to which the leaders Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli are still awaiting clarifications on the scandals in the cooperatives linked to the wife and mother-in-law of the former trade unionist.

“Soumahoro explained his point of view to us and announced his intention to respond point by point and on the merits to the journalistic objections, reiterating his absolute extraneousness to the events. Naturally he will do it, in the forms and times he deems most appropriate”, the words with which the leaders of the Italian Left and Verdi welcomed the decision of the leader of the Lega braccianti to suspend himself from his group at the end of November. Answers that he has not yet provided, according to reports from the Roman newspaper, not even within the same group. The only conversation with Bonelli, Fratoianni and the group leaders of the House and Senate of the alliance to the left of the Democratic Party dates back to the early days of the case, when he provided explanations that “didn’t fully convince”. The direction seems to be to push Soumahoro to provide convincing explanations or to leave Avs, thus joining the mixed group.