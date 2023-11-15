Minister Paulo Pimenta (Secom) says that the government will not be cornered by “orchestrated actions” by organized crime and militia

Government and leftists came to the defense of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023). The ministry led by Dino received Luciane Barbosa Farias twice in the last 3 months. She is married to Clemilson dos Santos Farias, “Uncle Scrooge”, appointed as leader of the CV (Comando Vermelho). The Minister has been the target of criticism from the opposition to the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

On Tuesday (Nov 14), Luciane said that she is not part of any criminal faction and that she knew her nickname “Amazonian drug lady” by the media. “I was never known as ‘drug lady’, but as ‘Lu Farias’”he declared.

The minister of If with (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentadeclared support and solidarity with Dino in his profile on X (ex-Twitter). He stated that “those who imagine” that the government will be cornered by “orchestrated actions by organized crime and militias knocked on the wrong door”. And he added: “We will not retreat one millimeter from President Lula’s determination to combat criminal organizations and their accomplices, wherever they are hiding”.

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-Ap), senator and government leader in the National Congress, said that Flávio Dino “He is a man of integrity, ethics and who has been fundamental to the democratic reconstruction of Brazil”. For him, “fake news and hate” in relation to the minister “they reek of despair”. Randolfe also said that, thanks to the “impeccable work” of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, “the siege against those who conspired against democracy grows tighter every day”.

The minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) also spoke out. He called criticism of Dino “unfounded accusations” It is “irresponsible”. A declaration de Padilha happened when he shared a publication by Lula on X. Earlier, the president stated that the Minister of Justice “has been the target of absurd artificially planted attacks”.

Read other demonstrations in defense of Flávio Dino: