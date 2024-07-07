Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/07/2024 – 15:25

Marine Le Pen’s party fails in bid to form a larger group of deputies. Left-wing alliance and Macronists are ahead in early projections, but results point to a fragmented National Assembly. France’s left-wing and centrist forces managed to halt on Sunday (07/07) what initially seemed like a relentless rise of the far right in the second round of the early legislative election, which decided the final composition of the National Assembly, the country’s lower house of deputies.

Initial projections indicate that the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP) and the centrist coalition Juntos, led by President Emmanuel Macron, should form the largest benches, ahead of the far-right National Rally (RN), which should end up in third place.

The NPF surprised and appears in the projections with the largest number of deputies. Next comes President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition, called Juntos, which is expected to lose fewer seats than initially expected.

Projections indicate that the tactical alliances and the “cordon sanitaire” articulated between the NFP and Juntos in the second round, added to problems involving several RN candidacies, dehydrated the far right in the final stretch of the second round.

Polls after the first round on June 30 indicated that the RN, led by Marine Le Pen, had a chance of not only forming the largest party but also achieving an absolute majority in the National Assembly. But Sunday’s projections indicate that the RN will even fall behind the Macronists.

Up for grabs this Sunday were 501 of the 577 seats in the Assembly – 76 of which had already been decided in the first round on June 30.

In France’s semi-presidential system, the president and members of the government are elected separately. A president relies on a prime minister appointed by the National Assembly to ensure governability.

To obtain an absolute majority and be able to lead a stable government, a party or coalition needs 289 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly.

With the second round of voting now over, the question is: who will lead France’s government and how stable will that administration be? The National Assembly has been deadlocked since 2022, when Macron lost his majority in the chamber. Since then, the president has faced increasing difficulties in passing bills.

Now, projections indicate a more fragmented Assembly. Until the election was called, the government had been led by Macronist Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who had around 240 deputies, in a minority administration.

Throughout the week, the second-round campaign saw several episodes of violence against candidates and activists from various political persuasions. Amid the tensions, the government mobilized 30,000 police officers on Sunday – 5,000 of them in Paris – to prevent possible riots after the results were announced. In several French cities, shopkeepers set up barriers in front of their shop windows amid fears of violence and vandalism.

Strengthened left

Projections indicate that this second round was indeed won by the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP), which brings together various parties ranging from social democrats to communists. The alliance should emerge from this election with at least 180 seats in the National Assembly and form the largest bench in the National Assembly, if the numbers remain the same in the final count.

By calling a snap election in early June, Macron had hoped that divisions on the left that have deepened over the past year would also play in his favor, but the results show that even that calculation has failed.

In 2022, different parties, including the populist La France Insoumise (LFI), led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the traditional Socialist Party (PS), the Communist Party and the Greens joined forces in an alliance known by the acronym Nupes.

Nupes elected 127 deputies in 2022, the second largest bench, but soon split due to internal divisions.

In 2024, to Macron’s frustration, however, the parties of the defunct Nupes quickly announced this June that they had put aside their differences to contest the new election together, this time under the name New Popular Front (NFP).

In the first round, the NFP won around 28% of the votes, elected 32 deputies and qualified for around 400 contests in the second round.

The NFP’s record in this second round was even more surprising because the alliance ended up withdrawing more than a hundred candidacies in triangular disputes (when more than two candidates go through to the second round) in order to reinforce moderate competitors who were better positioned to defeat the far right.

Macronism shrinks but survives

On June 9, Macron surprised France by calling an early legislative election. By calling a snap election, with just three weeks of campaigning before the first round, his calculation was to use the timing of the European election results, in which the far-right fared better, to shake up the electorate, position himself as the only viable alternative to Le Pen’s party and also exploit divisions on the left.

With this, Macron hoped to regain the centrist government majority in the National Assembly, which he lost in the last legislative election in 2022. Without a majority of 289 deputies, the president had been facing increasing difficulties in advancing his reforms. With just under three years of his presidential term left, the time frame for the president to try to break this impasse was becoming increasingly narrow.

However, the strategy was the target of disbelief even among the president’s allies.

The first round had already signaled a meltdown of Macron’s group, grouped in the Juntos coalition, which won just 20% of the vote, behind the far right and the left. Initial projections indicated that the president’s coalition could be reduced to a double-digit bench in the National Assembly.

But the group managed to react in the second round campaign. Projections indicate that the coalition should guarantee the election of at least 150 deputies, a smaller reduction than expected immediately after the first round.

The number is still a recovery compared to the initial pessimistic forecasts, but it shows a shrinking of Macronism, which will be well below the mark of the 2022 elections, when Macron had managed to elect 245 deputies.

As a result, Macron’s group is expected to fall to second place among the Assembly benches, behind the left-wing NFP alliance.

The figure is even lower than the super majority of 350 deputies that Macron had managed to elect in 2017.

Far-right lets absolute majority slip away

In this second round, the eyes were especially on the National Assembly (RN). According to projections, the party should secure at least 120 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly and form the third largest bench.

The number represents a record for the RN, which had 89 deputies in the last legislature. However, the final result is expected to be well below the mark of 289 deputies needed to guarantee control of the Assembly.

Still, the result is still a historic milestone for the RN, the revamped version of the National Front (FN), a party founded in 1972 by neo-fascists, former Nazi collaborators and veterans of the Algerian War, including Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine’s father.

For decades a marginal force in post-war French politics, the far right has never come this far in legislative elections since the founding of the French Fifth Republic in 1958.

In the first round, the party and an allied faction from the traditional right won, together, more than 33% of the votes, and elected 38 deputies. The RN also qualified for more than 400 second-round contests, another record.

Shortly after the first round on June 30, polls indicated that the RN had a real chance of winning more than 289 seats. This would mean that France could have Jordan Bardella, 28, as prime minister, the nominal president of the RN and the person nominated by Marine de Le Pen for the post of head of government in the event of a victory.

However, the week-long lightning campaign for the second round was not fruitful for the RN. Le Pen’s bloc soon faced internal problems with some of its candidates and fell behind in several districts as its opponents reorganized.

To prevent the RN from forming an absolute majority, the Macronist center and the left of the NFP withdrew from the second round more than two hundred candidacies that were competing with each other and the far right in triangular disputes (which had more than two candidates in the second round).

As the week went on, the RN’s limitations also became clear. When Macron announced the election, the RN leadership said it was prepared. But the campaign showed that the party had to scramble to fill many of its candidates. The French press quickly revealed that some of the new candidates who made it to the second round had made racist and anti-Semitic comments in the past. One of the RN’s candidates in Normandy, for example, had previously appeared in a photo wearing a Nazi officer’s cap.

The episodes have been all over the RN news in recent weeks and have raised accusations that the party remains the same extremist party as always, and that the changes implemented by Marine Le Pen since the 2010s to “normalize” the party were merely cosmetic, and that, under pressure, the far-right reveals its true face.