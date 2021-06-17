Thus ended the life of the dog Chucky, left alone in the garden and ran away frightened

The history of the dog Chucky left so much sadness in the hearts of many users. He had just started his new life in what should have been his loving home to spend happy days. The family adopted him from the kennel, but on the first day of the adoption they did left in the garden alone.

All dogs need to know the people they live with and above all they need to get used to new environments and to what is a new life outside the box of a kennel. The first day after the adoption, Chucky was left alone in the garden of the house. Scared, he is managed to escape and reached the tracks, only to finish overwhelmed by the train.

So his life ended. Everything should have been different from that point on. A new home, a new family and a happy life. But instead Chucky is dead run over.

Chucky and the words of the volunteer

To tell what happened on social networks, it was one volunteer by name Elizabeth. In a sad and painful post, the woman wrote:

He had been adopted for a day and despite the recommendations and advice given by the volunteers of the kennel, those who adopted him left him alone in the garden and he, lost in a place he did not know, presumably frightened, fled, perhaps to try to return to the only place, the kennel, where he was much loved and respected.

It didn’t have to end like this, but as long as those who adopt a dog do not listen to the advice of the volunteers and with the usual arrogance they believe they know more than those who live and work every day with these magnificent creatures, these things will continue to happen.

A story that has left so much sadness in the heart of anyone who has found himself reading it, but also a lot of anger. Maybe if Chucky wasn’t alone in that garden, things they would have turned out differently.