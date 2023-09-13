Left Alliance | Will Li Andersson enter the presidential race? Press conference today at 3 p.m

The exact content of the event has not been announced in advance. With the exception of the Left Alliance, the presidential candidates of practically all parliamentary parties are already known.

The Left Alliance chairman Lee Andersson will hold a press conference today, Thursday, where he is scheduled to tell about his plans for the near future. The content of the press conference, which starts at three o’clock in the afternoon, has not been announced in advance.

Andersson said last month that he was considering a candidacy in next year’s presidential election. Andersson said at the time that he hoped that other left-wing allies who might be interested in the candidacy would also consider the matter. So far, no other interested parties have shown up.

The Left Alliance has not yet made a decision on nominating a presidential candidate, but the party is expected to make a decision on the matter at the party council meeting in October.

Among the parliamentary parties, Sdp is expected to choose the EU commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s story to run for office in November. Other parties have already made their decisions on the matter.

Over here by almost all parliamentary parties have either chosen their own candidate or announced that they support the candidate of the voters’ association. Only Rkp has decided not to nominate a candidate at all.

The presidential candidate of the Basic Finns is the speaker of the parliament Jussi Halla-aho. The Christian Democrats, on the other hand, have nominated the chairman of the party as their candidate Sari Essayahin. Liike Nyt’s candidate is the chairman Harry Harkimo.

The coalition is scheduled to officially choose its candidate at the extraordinary party meeting in October. The party government nominates a candidate Alexander Stubbia.

The center and the greens do not officially have their own candidate. However, the center has announced that it will support the governor of the Bank of Finland in the race Olli Rehnia. The Greens, on the other hand, have announced that they support the party’s MP and former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto.

Both Rehn and Haavisto run for president through supporter associations. Also director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola is nominated through the supporters’ association.

Also a central hero Paavo Väyrynen collect voter association supporter cards. In addition, several representatives of small parties collect names to run for office through voter associations.