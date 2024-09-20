Friday, September 20, 2024
Left Alliance | The presidential race may be tougher than expected: Pre-favourite Minja Koskela is not the favorite of party activists, STT's survey reveals

September 20, 2024
The Left Alliance will elect a new chairman in October. Before that, an advisory member vote will be held.

The Left Alliance the race for chairman may be tougher than expected, according to STT’s call round to the party’s district organizations. STT reached all 13 chairpersons of district organizations.

Five of the district leaders name the MP from Kuopio as their favorite Laura Meriluoton. Just as many have not yet made their choice.

Three district leaders support the Helsinki MP Minja Koskelaawhich has been considered the early favorite of the race.

The third candidate in the race, regional councilor Gashaw Bibania not named by anyone.

The party is changing the chairman of its long-term leader Li Andersson’s after being elected as a member of the European Parliament.

