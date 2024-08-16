Left Alliance | “The most difficult decision of my career” – Honkasalo and Furuholm skip the presidential election of the Left Alliance

Left Alliance|Veronika Honkasalo says she wants to be present in the lives of her teenage children as much as she can.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Veronika Honkasalo, the first vice-president of the Left Alliance, is not seeking the presidency of the party due to family reasons. Along with MP Minja Koskela, Honkasalo has been considered a strong candidate for the leadership of the party. The new chairman will be elected at the party council meeting of the Left Alliance in October. Before that, an advisory member vote will be held.

The Left Alliance first vice president, second term MP Veronika Honkasalo does not seek the chairmanship of the party.

“This was one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, decisions of my political career,” Honkasalo tells HS.

Honkasalo has been considered a first-term MP Minja Koskelan as a strong candidate for the leadership of the party.

Koskela said on Friday that he will enter the presidential race.

An MP considered as one option Timo Furuholm announced on Friday that he would not pursue the position either. He described the decision as difficult as Honkasalo.

“I thought about it all summer and this has certainly been the most difficult decision of my political career. I have come to the conclusion that my time is not yet.”

Honkasalo says that his decision is based on family reasons.

He describes how his children have had to live with him during the busy years as a politician. At the beginning of her career, Honkasalo was alone with her children. Now, when the children are teenagers, Honkasalo feels that she wants to prioritize supporting her children even more strongly.

“When they live at home for a few more years, I want to be present in their lives as much as I can.”

Honkasalo has two children of her own and one bonus child.

Honkasalo also describes the decision as personally difficult, because he says he knows that he would be able to handle the task of chairman.

“I would also like to talk more generally about how to reconcile politics and family life.”

Honkasalo will not support anyone else for the position of chairman for the time being. His vice-chairmanship will continue until the next party meeting in November 2025. Honkasalo doesn’t take a position on whether he is interested in continuing in the vice presidency.

Honkasalo says he supports a member of parliament as chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance Aino-Kaisa from Pekowho has said that he is seeking the position.

The Left Alliancethe chairman changes after eight years in the position Lee Andersson leave the place.

He was elected to the European Parliament in June’s European elections.

The new chairman will be elected at the party council meeting of the Left Alliance in October. Before that, an advisory member vote will be held.