Left Alliance | NATO membership weakens Finland’s security, says Johannes Yrttiaho, who will replace Li Andersson in parliament

Left Alliance|Johannes Yrttiaho will return as an MP of the Left Alliance, when the party’s chairman Li Andersson moves to the European Parliament.
Joona Aaltonen HS
Finland the security situation would be more stable if Finland had not applied to become a member of the military alliance NATO in the spring of 2022, estimates the left-wing alliance’s MP who will return in the summer Johannes Yrttiaho. Yrttiaho was already against Finland’s NATO membership at that time.
