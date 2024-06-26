Left Alliance | NATO membership weakens Finland’s security, says Johannes Yrttiaho, who will replace Li Andersson in parliament

Left Alliance|Johannes Yrttiaho will return as an MP of the Left Alliance, when the party’s chairman Li Andersson moves to the European Parliament.

Joona Aaltonen HS

12:10

Finland the security situation would be more stable if Finland had not applied to become a member of the military alliance NATO in the spring of 2022, estimates the left-wing alliance’s MP who will return in the summer Johannes Yrttiaho. Yrttiaho was already against Finland’s NATO membership at that time.