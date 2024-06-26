Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Left Alliance | NATO membership weakens Finland's security, says Johannes Yrttiaho, who will replace Li Andersson in parliament

June 26, 2024
Left Alliance | NATO membership weakens Finland’s security, says Johannes Yrttiaho, who will replace Li Andersson in parliament
Johannes Yrttiaho will return as an MP of the Left Alliance, when the party’s chairman Li Andersson moves to the European Parliament.

Johannes Yrttiaho (left) will return to parliament in July after a year’s break. Picture: Timur Yilmaz / HS

Finland the security situation would be more stable if Finland had not applied to become a member of the military alliance NATO in the spring of 2022, estimates the left-wing alliance’s MP who will return in the summer Johannes Yrttiaho. Yrttiaho was already against Finland’s NATO membership at that time.

Lavrov: What we are witnessing in Gaza now is a real disaster

Lavrov: What we are witnessing in Gaza now is a real disaster

