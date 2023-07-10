Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Sumar boss and labor minister Yolanda Díaz defended her plans on Spanish television. She calls the unconditional basic inheritance “inevitable”.

Madrid – The Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz from the left electoral alliance Sumar makes in the run-up to the Spain election attracted attention with an ambitious project. She would like to introduce a basic inheritance for all people in Spain between the ages of 18 and 23, which is to be implemented in the next legislative period. It should consist of 20,000 euros, which should be made available to young people unconditionally upon application and thus regardless of their economic circumstances.

Spain: Minister of Labor wants to “give the country a future”

Díaz defended her plan last Thursday (July 6) on Spanish television. In the TV station Telecinco she spoke of a “modest amount” that should enable young people from low-income families to build their own lives. This basic heritage should counteract a “serious problem in Spanish society”, namely the “lack of equal opportunities for young people”, she said. The Minister of Labor and Deputy Prime Minister of the Spanish government called this planned measure “essential” to “enable this country to have a future.”

This year alone, 490,000 people would benefit from these plans, and 1.9 million in the entire coming legislature, she explained. According to the news portal, the annual costs of around 10 billion euros are to be borne by the wealthy population from the existing tax revenue La Information reported. With regard to critics, Díaz said that they would still be convinced of the urgency of their proposal.

Labor Minister defends flat-rate basic inheritance: “There is fiscal injustice in Spain”.

An unconditional basic inheritance is “possible” because it would be financed by the tax revenue of those who own more than others. “We are aware that the prosperity of a country depends on it. That those who have more must also contribute more to prosperity,” said Díaz. There is “fiscal injustice” in Spain and the constitutional mandate, which states that those who have more must also contribute more, is not being observed.

In this context, Díaz criticized the tax policy of the conservative People’s Party (PP), which is only known to provide for tax cuts for large fortunes. “We were the only ones who lowered taxes on low and middle incomes,” she defended.

The left-wing electoral alliance Sumar is on par with the far-right Vox party

The Minister of Labor also responded to the criticism voiced from within her own ranks that it was socially unjust to make this basic heritage accessible to young people from wealthy families. Rich youth are the exception. “The average income in Spain is 1,542 euros. That is the reality in our country.”

On the same day, the Sumar electoral alliance, which aims to pool political forces to the left of the social-democratic PSOE, published its election manifesto. Sumar was created by Yolanda Díaz and sees itself in current Spain election polls roughly on a par with the right-wing populist Vox party. This could come to power through an alliance with the conservative PP, which is why a shift to the right in Spain is feared.