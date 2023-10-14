Left Alliance | Andersson: The government is driving the labor market into chaos and Finnish exports to a standstill

Cuts in social security are a conscious choice of values ​​to increase inequality, says the chairman of the leftist union.

The Left Alliance chairman Lee Andersson warns that the government’s planned changes to labor market legislation are aimed at weakening the position of employees, which increases uncertainty and inequality in working life.

“The government is taking a big risk when it seeks such an open conflict with the Finnish trade union movement, whose activities have been very moderate in recent decades. It is in no one’s interest if the government, with its own actions, drives the labor market into chaos and Finnish exports to a standstill,” Andersson said in the party council.

According to Andersson Petteri Orpon The (kok) government is preparing to scrap the right to strike, in order to limit the opportunities for civil society and workers to express their opinion in the face of historical weakening. At the same time, the way is cleared for the weakening of wages and working conditions.

According to Andersson, the weakening of working life is turning Finland’s direction even further away from the Nordic countries towards the Eastern European labor market model. As an example, Andersson mentioned the protection against dismissal, which is already weaker in Finland than in, for example, Germany and Sweden.

According to Andersson, the planned social security cuts will lead to an increase in the low-income rate and an increase in income differences. According to him, 40,000 more people will fall below the poverty line, most of whom are children.

“This is a conscious choice to increase inequality. Orpo’s government divides Finns at a time when there would be a greater need than ever to build trust and unity,” Andersson scolded.

Andersson’s planned cuts cannot be justified by employment.

“It is an idea that has been refuted by many researchers and is alienated from reality, that when an unemployed or part-time employee is cut, they go to work full-time. There are many problems behind unemployment, such as age discrimination, health problems and a lack of skills,” Andersson said.

According to Andersson, it has been estimated that up to a third of the unemployed may actually be unable to work. He stated that the savings from social security cuts would be offset by the savings available through tax reforms.

“We demand that Orpo’s government announces that it will back down from these unreasonable cuts,” Andersson summed up.