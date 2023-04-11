Left Alliance | According to Andersson and Arhinmäki, the reason for the election loss can be found in Sanna Marin, basic Finns and their own campaign

The Left Alliance lost almost a third of its MP seats in the elections. The current chairman of the party, Li Andersson, has explained the reasons for the defeat on social media, and former chairman Paavo Arhinmäki on the Kaikki uusiksi news podcast.

Left Alliance suffered a heavy defeat in the elections, and in recent days the top names of the party have named reasons for the poor result.

Chairman Li Andersson’s according to the election defeat is explained by the emphasis on the prime ministerial election and the subsequent tactical voting, the social democratic prime minister Sanna Marini a stronger left-wing style of speech than before and the shortcomings of the left-wing coalition’s own candidate lineup.

The party’s former chairman Paavo Arhinmäki According to Arhinmäki currently works as the deputy mayor of Helsinki.

Left Alliance received a total of 218,430 votes in the election with 7.1 percent support. The drop from the last election was 1.1 percentage points, which means the party lost about 33,000 votes.

The party lost almost a third, or five, of the MP seats. Currently, the left-wing parliamentary group has 11 representatives, nine of whom are women.

The Left Alliance got more votes than the Greens. Since the support was focused on certain constituencies, the Greens still got two more MPs.

Chairman Andersson is also critical of the left-wing coalition’s way of addressing its supporters.

“I am extremely sorry that some have said that they felt that the left was alienated from people’s everyday lives,” Andersson wrote on Tuesday in his Instagram updatein which he analyzes the election loss.

“Our most important task in the left-wing alliance is now to take a step closer to people,” Andersson continued.

Also In his loss analysis, Arhinmäki emphasizes the importance of speech.

“In all politics, we have to start from the fact that we have to strive to speak sufficiently intelligibly and clearly, but at the same time we have to be anti-populists, that is, we have to stick to the truth and the presentations have to be credible. More populism is often demanded from the left,” stated Arhinmäki in the left-wing paper Kaikki uusikis – published before Easter.on the podcast.

Left lost his only MP seats in the constituencies of Central Finland, Lapland and Satakunta. The party, on the other hand, increased the vote pool in Helsinki.

According to Andersson’s analysis, the left lost support especially in northern Finland and in several industrial towns.

According to Andersson, the votes of those who previously supported the left went to the Democrats due to Sanna Marin’s more left-wing way of speaking and the fact that the Democrats are not as “green” as the left-wing coalition.

“This is one of the most important substantive lessons for us from these elections,” Andersson writes.

“We will not and cannot stop talking about climate and nature crises, but clearly we have not found the right way to emphasize the necessity of climate work to these voters as well. Instead, the image created by basic Finns that the ‘green hump’ would make life more expensive has sunk into many,” Andersson writes.

Party According to Paavo Arhinmäki, who led the party from 2009 to 2016, the left’s election defeat is also explained by the debt debate, which became the central theme of the elections. Arhinmäki also finnishes the party’s own campaign.

“Li Andersson did everything that could be done and even more,” Arhinmäki stated in the Kaikki uusiksi podcast.

“Despite that, did we miss our own message? When I started thinking about advertising and my own message, I didn’t really remember anything about it.”

The Left Alliance the parliamentary group broke up earlier in the NATO votes, but Chairman Andersson does not believe that the NATO issue resolved the elections. Most of the representatives of the left alliance who opposed NATO membership either dropped out or were no longer candidates.

According to him, at this stage, however, the matter can only be guessed “without more detailed research information”.

Andersson also criticized his own party’s candidate selection as lacking. In practice, this means that there were many candidates on the lists who gathered relatively few votes. Many of them were nominated for the first time.

Li Andersson has already announced in the past that he does not intend to continue leading the Left Alliance after his current presidency ends in 2025.

