Valve’s shooter squad is part of the new DLC for Zombie Army: Dead War 4.

Left 4 Dead is one of the most beloved cooperative multiplayer sagas and they have served as an influence for many games that have the ending in company with hordes of zombies as a backdrop. Now, his leading quartet join another game in which to take down waves of the undead in a new DLC for Zombie Army: Dead War 4.

Left 4 Dead characters have no additional cost for the Rebellion shooterZoey, Francis, Louis and Bill they become playable characters with the latest update of the aforementioned game, which is based on ending an army of zombies sent by Hitler in an alternate history. Players must enter Abaddon Asylum in the second mission of the “Back to Hell” campaign to hunt down the deadly Baron Umbra.

The new content of Zombie Army: Dead War 4 includes a new map and a mission to play, which we mentioned in the previous point. The content is priced at 6.99 euros. But the Left 4 Dead character pack is totally free.

This crossover is curious, with the zombies as protagonists. Get to the title of Rebellion when the release of Back 4 Blood, the new cooperative shooter that puts us in front of the non-living and that is created by Turtle Rock Studios, team made up of the creators of the original Left 4 Dead. It seems that it is a genre that does not want to go out of style and the proposals intersect. Will it be the last crossover we see?

