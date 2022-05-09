According to the former writer of Valve, Chet Faliszek, Gabe Newell he didn’t want to put the zombies in Left 4 Dead.

Faliszek recently revealed this to the Kiwi Talkz YouTube channel. The developer spoke on a variety of topics, including his work on Portal, The Anacrusis, and more. Notably, host Reece Reilly asked Faliszek about the work on Left 4 Dead and revealed that Newell didn’t want zombies initially.

“I once went to dinner with Gabe and he said ‘if you watch zombie movies, Night Of The Living Dead is about racism, Dawn Of The Dead is about consumerism’“says Faliszek. Newell then asked”what is your game about?”

“I replied that I think it’s about working together, it’s the game itself, it’s a reflection of the game“continued Faliszek.”We have been pressed more and more because I remember that [Newell] he said ‘well, we don’t do zombies, zombies are just bad taste.’ There weren’t any TV shows like The Walking Dead and all at the time, so zombies were very mundane“.

Faliszek explained how he watched many of the classic horror movies when he was younger, then in turn decided to make the characters more aware of the environment they are in.

“So I was wondering why we don’t take the characters and the world, and make some of them aware that we’re essentially in a zombie movie?“.

Considering that the reason everyone plays Left 4 Dead is the cooperative gameplay against hordes of zombies, it was probably best that no one listened to Newell on this particular occasion.

Source: VG247.