A prototype extremely immature than the first Left 4 Dead was identified within the 1.6 update of Counter Strikewith some players finding a way to play it, although it offers an experience that leaves a lot to be desired.

According to content creator Gabe Follower, the prototype, titled “Terror Strike”, was accidentally included by Valve in the latest update, revealing how the developers were initially testing their ideas using it as a basis Counter-Strike: Condition Zero of 2004.

“Yes, this is older than zombie_city and the L4D footage leaked a few weeks ago, both based on Counter-Strike: Source. Zombie_city was originally built for Counter-Strike: Condition Zero and ported to CSS, but we never got no actual content from the CZ era of Left 4 Dead until now,” Gabe Follower explained.

“The code was removed, but not before fans got hold of the 1.6 dll files and worked some magic to create a quick Condition Zero-based “mod.” It was included because 1.6 contains some dated code. to CZ and it appears someone forgot to remove the Terror-Strike code from the dlls before deploying the update.”