Chet Faliszek, screenwriter of the video game, recounts how frowned upon zombies and their clichés back then.

What if Left 4 Dead had no zombies? No, it’s not the question of a new episode of What If…? of Disney +, but a very real possibility that came to be considered during the gestation process of Valve’s much-loved cooperative action and shooter video game, as stated Chet Faliszekscriptwriter of the production.

In an interview With the Kiwi Talkz podcast, transcribed by the news portal VG247, the also Portal 2 writer reviewed some moments of his career, including the development of the shooter and the goal of moving away from the clichés that used to go hand in hand with the undead. . “Once I went to dinner with Gabe [Newell] And he said, ‘If you look at zombie movies, Night of the Living Dead is about racism, Dawn of the Dead is about consumerism,’ what is your game about?

“And I answered: well, it’s about working together, it’s the game itself, it’s a reflection of the game. They put more and more pressure on us because I remember that [Newell] said ‘well, let’s not make zombies, zombies are just corny‘. There was no The Walking Dead TV show and everything now at the time, so it was really cheesy,” he explains.

Luckily, the screenwriter had an idea to pack the proposal. “I thought, why don’t we take the characters and the world, and make some of them realize that they’re essentially in a zombie movie? Zoe and Lewis understand that, like ‘oh my god this looks like something out of a movie‘, but they take it seriously.”

Left 4 Dead hit stores and spawned a second installment for which Faliszek was also a writer. Its creators, Turtle Rock, recently released Back 4 Blood, once again challenging players to join forces against hordes of zombies. For his part, Faliszek left Valve in 2017 and released The Anacrusis a few months ago, a cooperative shooter with aliens available on PC, Xbox and Game Pass.

More about: Left 4 dead, Valve, Chet Faliszek and Zombies.