A prototype playable of Left 4 Dead has emerged online through a leak: it is Zombie City, a Counter-Strike mods: Source which started the particular cooperative shooter from Turtle Rock Studios and Valve.

After working as an external team on Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, Turtle Rock Studios wanted to test a couple of ideas: a first-person magic game, which it could never find a fruition, and a Counter-Strike mod that could to transform the game structure into a sort of shooter hordeswith an asymmetrical structure that saw a small handful of fighters face continuous and progressive waves of enemies armed with daggers.

The latter project was called Terror-Strike and represented the first nucleus of what would later become Left 4 Dead. After finishing work on Counter-Strike: Source, Turtle Rock continued to experiment with the idea for the game cooperative multiplayer against hordes of enemies, which seemed to have some potential.

The modder WolfCl0ck recovered the Zombie City mod emerged within a more general leak that concerns various Counter-Strike contents and allows you to see the rudimentary prototype from which the more complete idea of ​​Left 4 Dead then emerged.

It is still a first practical application of Turtle Rock’s original idea, but it allows you to have a more precise idea of ​​what the developers were studying at the time.

The modder has also applied some changes to make the mod more playable and something of the typical structure of what would become Left 4 Dead is visible, albeit still in a preliminary form.