In the leak related to a release of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive updated with the source 2 of Valve, another name has popped up that will make many gamers happy: Left 4 Dead 3. You can read it in the game code.

Of course it doesn’t mean anything and it doesn’t amount to an official announcement until there is a real one, but the fact that the writing exists bodes well, even if from Valve we can really expect everything by now. Could it be one of the titles designed to promote the engine? Unfortunately the details are lacking, so we can only make assumptions.

For the uninitiated, someone seems to have obtained the dev build files that are used to launch CS:GO with Source 2 by the back door. Many think that the existence of those files uploaded to Steam indicates the imminent arrival of a game beta.

Difficult to say who could be at the head of the development of a possible Left 4 Dead 3. Turtle Rock Studios, the software house of the first two episodes, can be excluded, also because it recently launched Back 4 Blood, which many consider the spiritual heir of the Left 4 Dead series. Is it an internal project?