The approximately 60,000 residents of the suburbs of Kleinmachnov, Stahnsdorf and Teltow are being urged not to leave their homes via social media and loudspeaker trucks. Pets must also be brought inside.

Five hunters with stun guns are searching diligently in the areas of Stahnsdorf and Kleinmachnow, writes the German newspaper Image. “Around midnight, witnesses saw a predator attacking a wild boar. We got video footage of it. So it’s a lioness. There is no reason for us to doubt its authenticity,” said a police spokesman.

The animal is said to have been sighted along a road in Kleinmachnov in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. A motorist has taken images of an animal that resembles a lioness and posted it on social media. At that time, the police had already started the search operation, according to Berlin media.

No trace of the animal has yet been found and it is not known where it came from. According to the emergency services, she could have escaped from a circus, but the police had not received a report from a zoo or circus in connection with a runaway animal.

