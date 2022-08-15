The 23-year-old Frisian who made a false bomb threat at the provincial government in Leeuwarden in July, did so ‘for the kick’, according to the Public Prosecution Service. His act had nothing to do with the peasant protests. The man was sentenced today to six months in prison by the police judge.

On July 13, around 11 a.m., the police received a call that a manure bomb would explode in the provincial house on Tweebaksmarkt. The building, which houses an estimated 140 to 150 employees, was closed during the threat and surrounding buildings were evacuated. A state assembly was in progress at the building when the threat came in. The bomb threat had a major impact on those present. That same morning, dozens of farmers were demonstrating in front of the provincial government against the cabinet's nitrogen plans. "Nowadays, it is here every day with screaming and intimidating people," said PvdA parliamentarian Jaap Stalenburg at the time. "There are concrete blocks in front of the door because they are afraid that they will drive into the building with machines."

hiding in the basement

They had to leave the Tweebaksmarkt because of the bomb threat. “It was no mean feat to send protesters away,” said the officer. “State members had to hide in the basement. The police had to do everything they could to manage this. This took hours.” The suspect, with a decent criminal record, turned himself in to the police on August 3 with a confession and has been detained ever since. He is not part of the peasant movement and is known to mental health agencies who are trying to help him get his life back on track.

Decent criminal record

He is suspected of threatening the King's Commissioner, deputies, members of the Provincial Council, employees of the province, the police and bystanders at the provincial house. In the end, no explosive was found and the area was reopened during the day. The suspect will face court again in January for, among other things, shoplifting. His counsel believes that the man would benefit more from assistance than a prison sentence. He argued that the case should be adjourned until more is clear about the man's mental condition, but the judge did not agree.

Members of parliament had to take shelter in the basement of the provincial government after the false bomb threat (video).