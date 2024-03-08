Jutta Leerdam closed the World Sprint Championships in Inzell and thus ended a difficult season with her best race in the 1000 meters of this season. With a track record of 1.12.86, she made the battle for bronze with Femke Kok even more exciting in the last distance of the sprint four-way event. Behind world champion Miho Takagi it remained bronze, but Leerdam was especially pleased with her 1000 meters afterwards. “I felt like myself again and was able to drive well.”