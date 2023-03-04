Jutta Leerdam convincingly won gold on Saturday in the 1,000 meters of the World Championship distances in Heerenveen. At her favorite distance she skated with the winning 1.13.03, but just above her own track record. The silver went to Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong for the women. Japan’s Miho Takagi won bronze.

With the victory, Leerdam lived up to expectations: earlier this season she was the best in the 1,000 meters in the World Cup and during the European Championship sprint a total of seven times. Leerdam won the world title earlier in 2020. At the 2021 World Cup in Heerenveen, the reigning European and world sprint champion had to settle for silver.

In the 1,000 meters for men, 18-year-old American Jordan Stolz convincingly won gold with a time of 1:07.11. With this he underlined his excellent form: on Friday, Stolz already took gold in the 500 meters with force majeure.

Thomas Krol won silver. For Krol, who ends a struggling season in Heerenveen well, second place meant his second World Cup medal in the 1,000 kilometers. In 2019 he also won silver at the same distance. Cornelius Kersten, Dutchman but playing for Great Britain, surprisingly took bronze. Kjeld Nuis just missed a medal, he finished in fourth place.

Dutch gold and silver at mass start

Marijke Groenewoud extended her world title on the mass start. The 24-year-old Friezin took a big lead early on and did not give it away in the race over sixteen laps. Canada’s Ivanie Blondin took silver, while Irene Schouten took bronze.

Bart Hoolwerf won the silver medal in the mass start. He had to let Bart Swings go ahead in a long sprint. Hoolwerf came out of the last corner too wide and was unable to catch up with the Belgian. At the finish, Hoolwerf handed out compliments to Jorrit Bergsma, who finished fifth and was largely employed by Hoolwerf. “He kept the group together nicely,” he said.