Manchester City returns to the charge in the Premier League. Guardiola’s men are now 5 points off the lead, and they need a victory against Leeds more than ever. Erling Haaland will return to the scene after having been resting throughout the World Cup. A second part of the tremendous season is presented. Here we leave you everything you need to know about the meeting.
City: Leeds
Stadium: Elland Road
Date: Wednesday December 28
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: Dazn and Movistar +
Live stream: Dazn and Movistar APP
Television channel: ESPN2 Argentina
live streaming: Star +
Television channel: Sky HD, TUDN, Azteca 7, The Stars
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: fuboTV, UNIVERSE
live streaming: nbcsports.com
Television channel: ESPN2
LiveStream: Star+
Leeds injury news
Leedas arrives at the game with a very notable number of casualties. They arrive with 7 players in doubt, 3 who know they won’t be able to make it to the match and one penalized. Among the doubtful players are Rodrigo Moreno, Diego Llorente, Cooper, Harrison and Meslier.
City injury news
Manchester City will be without Rubén Días, Julían Álvarez or Kalven Phillips. The Englishman is being one of the least profitable signings of the year in Europe. Since his arrival, he has hardly had a leading role.
Despite the fact that Leeds plays at home, it is very difficult to think that Manchester City is going to drop points based on the standings. In addition, Haaland has rested throughout the World Cup and is fresher than ever:
Leeds 0-3 Manchester City
#Leeds #Manchester #City #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast
Leave a Reply