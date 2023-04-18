Tuesday, April 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Leeds vs. Liverpool, LIVE: Luis Díaz, to the bank: Luis Sinisterra, starter

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Leeds vs. Liverpool, LIVE: Luis Díaz, to the bank: Luis Sinisterra, starter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Duel of Colombians on date 31 of the Premier League.

See also  Retreat Rome, a fan makes the marriage proposal to the girl in front of Mourinho

The Colombian Luis Díaz officially returns to the Liverpool squad to face Leeds United, but the coach Jürgen Klopp decided to leave the peasant, from the outset, on the substitute bench.

For his part, his compatriot Luis Sinisterra, already recovered from his injury, will have a new opportunity as a starter, in a key game for Leeds in their fight not to be relegated.

Follow the game here:

Leeds United and Liverpool lineups

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Leeds #Liverpool #LIVE #Luis #Díaz #bank #Luis #Sinisterra #starter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ibovespa has a slight drop with new forecast for sending a tax rule to Congress – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Ibovespa has a slight drop with new forecast for sending a tax rule to Congress - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result