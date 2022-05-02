The formation of the squad for next season has already begun, the guilty team is looking for players who not only live an excellent sporting moment, but also present contract conditions that make their hypothetical signings accessible, such as Christensen’s arrivals and Kessié, both as free agents.
A player who meets these conditions is the Brazilian Raphinha, who is a real option for the Catalan team’s attack, but whose arrival is subject to a factor that does not depend on Barcelona, neither in terms of the field, nor at a managerial level, the Catalans They require Leeds United to go down in order to pay for the signing of the Brazilian winger.
Raphinha has two exit clauses, the first and current one of 75 million euros, and a second of only 25 million euros, which is activated if the English team descends, a fact that seems feasible after Everton’s victory over Chelsea, right now, Lampard’s men are two points below Leeds, although with two games less, that is, permanence does not depend exclusively on the Brazilian’s team, a fact that works in favor of Xavi’s team and their short-term market intentions term with the talented attacker.
#Leeds #Uniteds #relegation #brings #Raphinha #closer #Barcelona
