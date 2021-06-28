The Dominican side is one of the most disappointing signings in recent times for Barcelona. The former Betis footballer arrived in Barcelona as a young man of great projection and future who would give the Catalans in the short term a substitute for Jordi Alba and that in the future, when the latter will reach the veteran, he would stay with the site of lateral to the left. Nothing could be further from the truth.
His very low level of play, as well as his poor contribution in defense or attack, caused Firpo to be ruled out by 3 different technicians and has led the club to negotiate his departure for months. Now, everything indicates that Junior will leave the Catalans and his destiny would be Leeds United de Bielsa, which would release between 15 and 17 million euros for the defender.
Although the still Barcelona player expected a transfer to Milan, the insistence and perseverance of Bielsa for his signing would have caught the attention of Firpo, who even without signing yet, feels the confidence of the historical coach, a fact that would have led him to forget about the Italian side of Milan and would support the confidence of the ‘Loco’ by agreeing to be transferred to the ‘Whites’ of the Premier League.
