The Leeds United of Marcelo Bielsa receives the Southampton in a match pending the Date 18 of the Premier League, in the stadium Elland road.

Those led by Rosario have the mission of returning to victory after two consecutive defeats, against Wolverhampton (1-0) and Arsenal (4-2), to maintain their ambition of trying to qualify for European cups, after having achieved promotion to the top flight of English football.

Leeds is twelfth In the table with 32 points, eleven from Chelsea, the last classified, but it is also ten units from the drop zone. Southampton is one place behind, with 30 points, but has already had seven winless games, with six losses and a draw.

Schedule and where to watch the game on TV

The match, which was to be played on January 19 but was postponed due to a visitor’s commitment to the FA Cup, will be played from 15 (Argentine time) and it will be televised by ESPN 2.

Patrick Bamford, the Leeds striker. Photo: DPA.

Possible formations

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski; Struijk; Raphinha, Klich, Shackleton, Harrison; Bamford.

Southampton: McCarthy; Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bertrand; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Minamino; Ings, Redmond.

