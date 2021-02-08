Leeds United, led by Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, seeks this Monday at home to return to victory against Crystal Palace in a match corresponding to the 23rd date. of the English Premier League. The duel begins at 5 p.m. and is televised by ESPN.

Leeds has just lost to Everton 2-1 and so far this tournament, in an extremely irregular campaign, they have won nine games, drew two and lost ten.

Crystal Palace won their last two English football league games against Newcastle United at home, and away against Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

Leeds and Crystal Palace are tied at 29 points in the Premier League standings, so the match may be a good opportunity to break that parity and advance towards the cup zone, although that goal still seems a long way off.

Bielsa’s team is eleventh, while the visiting team is in thirteenth place.