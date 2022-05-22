Leeds: Raphinha crosses the pitch on her knees after avoiding relegation, video

Leeds United was saved on the last day of the Premier Leagueby beating Brentford away from home (1-2), thereby condemning a Burnley team that lost at home against Newcastle United (1-2).

Burnley ends a streak of six seasons in the highest division of English football, while Leeds saves a very difficult season, with many injuries and marked by the departure of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine, the architect of the rise of the ‘Whites’ two seasons ago, agreed to leave the team when it was around relegation and Jesse Marsch replaced him, who has been able to resolve the situation and keep Leeds in the Premier League.



The Elland Road outfit beat Brentford, thanks to a second-half penalty from Raphinha and a last-minute strike from Josh Harrison. Sergi Canós, with a good header, scored for the ‘Bees’. The ‘Clarets’, who needed to match the result achieved by Leeds, could do nothing against Newcastle, who beat them 0-2 with a brace from Callum Wilson.

Raphinha’s Promise

In the midst of the euphoria to save himself from relegation, and while the stadium vibrated, there was a very particular event and it was when the player RaphinhaAs if fulfilling a promise, he crossed the field from end to end, but on his knees.

SPORTS AND EFE