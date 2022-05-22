Monday, May 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Leeds: Raphinha crosses the pitch on her knees after avoiding relegation, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

leeds

Leeds fans.

The team managed to stay in the Premier League for the next season.

Leeds United was saved on the last day of the Premier Leagueby beating Brentford away from home (1-2), thereby condemning a Burnley team that lost at home against Newcastle United (1-2).

See also  Chelsea prepares for their FA Cup final victory over Leeds

Burnley ends a streak of six seasons in the highest division of English football, while Leeds saves a very difficult season, with many injuries and marked by the departure of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine, the architect of the rise of the ‘Whites’ two seasons ago, agreed to leave the team when it was around relegation and Jesse Marsch replaced him, who has been able to resolve the situation and keep Leeds in the Premier League.

The Elland Road outfit beat Brentford, thanks to a second-half penalty from Raphinha and a last-minute strike from Josh Harrison. Sergi Canós, with a good header, scored for the ‘Bees’. The ‘Clarets’, who needed to match the result achieved by Leeds, could do nothing against Newcastle, who beat them 0-2 with a brace from Callum Wilson.

Raphinha’s Promise

In the midst of the euphoria to save himself from relegation, and while the stadium vibrated, there was a very particular event and it was when the player RaphinhaAs if fulfilling a promise, he crossed the field from end to end, but on his knees.

See also  In preparation for Atletico .. Manchester United quell the Leeds revolution

SPORTS AND EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Leeds #Raphinha #crosses #pitch #knees #avoiding #relegation #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

This is what Horizon Zero Dawn would look like on PS1 | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.