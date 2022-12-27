City chasing victory in order not to miss the train Arsenal, hosts just two points from the relegation zone

The Premier League also resumes for Manchester City: after the victory against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, Guardiola’s boys are guests of Leeds (15th in the standings). Last year Leeds conceded 11 goals and scored zero in the two clashes (7-0, 0-4), but two years ago the Whites went unbeaten, even with a 1-2 away win.

Prediction: Multigol home 1-2 — The hosts start behind in the odds and it’s hard to imagine a success against holders City; higher possibilities, however, to hypothesize one or two goals from Leeds in the 90 minutes. Despite the fifteenth position in the standings, Leeds boast a respectable attack with 22 goals scored, three less than Leicester with two games to spare. Defense, therefore, reviewable but well organized attack. The hosts’ Multigol 1-2 is quoted at 1.76 with NetBet, 1.73 with Novibet and 1.72 with Sisal. See also Uruguay vs Ghana: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

Quotes — Low odds for a Manchester City success, quoted at 1.30 with Bet365 and 1.28 with Pokerstars. Definitely higher evaluations for a draw or a success of the landlords, respectively at 6.00 and 8.75 with Starcasino Bet. Considering last year’s precedents, bookmakers expect a game full of goals, with Over 2.5 at 1.38 and Over 3.5 at 1.99 with Better; decidedly higher odds for an Under 2.5 to 2.80 with Goldbet. Interesting odds for the Goal market: a goal from both teams is quoted at 1.67 with Planetwin.

The markers — It took 10 minutes for Haaland to get back to scoring after the World Cup break: the Norwegian is breaking all possible records for a Premier striker and has no intention of stopping. Scorer in the 90 minutes is quoted 1.50, as first scorer 3.40 with Sisal. Behind him Foden at 2.25 and De Bruyne 2.75 with Better. Rodrigo Moreno, on the other hand, is the most awaited Leeds scorer: a goal from him is quoted at 4.00 with Goldbet. See also MotoGP | Gresini hires Alex Marquez and confirms Di Giannantonio

