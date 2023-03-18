WOLVERHAMPTON, England (Reuters) – Leeds United grabbed three vital points in their fight to survive in the Premier League with a spirited 4-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, ensuring they head into the top-flight national break. relegation zone.

Jack Harrison scored the opener for Leeds in the sixth minute, tapping in from close range after an accurate cross from Italian youngster Wilfried Gnonto.

Luke Ayling doubled the lead early in the second half, taking advantage of a corner to clear the marker and head home Wolves goalkeeper José Sá from close range.

Leeds substitute Rasmus Kristensen scored the third from a tight angle after outstripping Wolves defender Jonny.

Jonny closed the gap for Wolves three minutes later, scoring with a curling shot into the empty net after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier had left his box to head the ball and found himself clear.

Matheus Cunha cut the deficit further with a deflected shot in the 28th minute and Wolves pressed for an equalizer before Jonny was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle with the cleats exposed on Leeds full-back Luke Ayling, who he was writhing in agony.

The red card 39 minutes after the break knocked Wolves out of breath and substitute Rodrigo Moreno fired over Sá to score Leeds’ fourth goal seven minutes into added time, despite referee Michael Salisbury being asked to check by the VAR a possible foul on the play.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)