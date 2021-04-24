Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Leeds United, has said that he intends to offer a new contract to Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, “65,” to continue with the team next season.

Bielsa succeeded in returning Leeds to the Premier League, after 16 years of absence, and also contributed to the stability of the team in the first half of the competition arrangement, 6 rounds before the end of the tournament, which is a good achievement for this coach and bears his distinctive mark.

The Goal Global website stated in its French version, that what Bielsa presented with Leeds was a guarantee that the owner of the club would stick to his continuation with the team, in light of his complete satisfaction with his outstanding performance during this season’s adventure.

Radrizani said in an interview with L’Equipe newspaper: There is no intention to let Bielsa leave the team, and negotiations to renew his contract are continuing, and we will soon reach an agreement, because there is a common desire to continue cooperation between us. They are satisfied with his relationship with the club’s management, and we hope that he will continue with us for years.

The Italian businessman said: It is not the meaning of my words that Bielsa is greater than Leeds, or that his departure is the end of the world if it happens one day for one reason or another, if we are forced to separate from him, that will not change anything from our goal, which is to restore the club to its old position, and achieve a dream Return to the European Champions League.

Radrizani concluded his speech by touching on what the team is targeting in the new season, and said: We will try to present the beautiful ball, progress more in the league table ranking, and include some of our young players in the first team.