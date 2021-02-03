Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds attack together as a top team in the Premier League, but Bielsa’s Leeds also defend as if they were one of the teams fighting not to be relegated in the English league. From there then you can understand the irregularity of the team of the Crazy, capable of beating Leicester with authority, as happened last date, or of losing to Everton with childish mistakes as happened today. It was a 2-1 loss at Elland Road.

It was a duel of wise men that of Leeds and Everton because Bielsa and Carlo Ancelotti faced each other. Both coaches, who are over 60 years old, are usually highlighted by Hernán Crespo, current champion of the South American Cup, as their references. And it was the Italian who ended up smiling, but because his team made the most of the local mistakes.

They were only 9 minutes when the first goal of the visit came through Gylfi Sigurdsson. It was something as simple as it was unusual: left-handed winger Digne’s center from the bottom of the court and a scoring appearance among the Icelandic center-backs. The whole play happened under the passive gaze of the Leeds defenders.

Loco’s team, all or nothing.

And in the second goal Everton hit the rival with what hurts the most: the stopped ball. Sigurdsson – one of the best in the game – took a corner at the near post, Ben Godfrey combed his hair and headed to the goal at the second post Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Leeds was overwhelming in the second half and he again showed his best side, the one that has massive attacks as its main philosophy. He attacked, attacked and attacked the whole of Bielsa. He quickly discounted Raphinha with a subtle left-handed definition to Robin Olsen’s right post.

The rosarino cast was unlucky because they deserved at least the tie. Olsen became a figure for his interventions, although it should also be clarified that the attackers of the premises were not fine. Until minute 90 Leeds looked for 2-2.

9 wins, 2 draws and 10 losses; 36 goals for and 38 against. Those are the numbers of the irregular Leeds de Bielsa, who has 29 units and is 7 points behind the Europa League position (Everton, 36) and also 6 units away from entering the last 4 teams in the Premier League.