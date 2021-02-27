The last time Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds drew was on November 22, 2020, 0-0 against Arsenal. Since that game, Loco’s team played 17, won 8 and lost 9 with this Saturday’s loss at Elland Road against Aston Villa.

The Premier League standings numbers offer a good diagnosis of the return to the First Division after 12 years on the rise. He does not suffer from the decline, he managed to consolidate from his idea of ​​the game and without great hires but, at the same time, he could never keep the line with a series of positive results. Win and lose (11 wins and 13 losses). Almost no tie (just 2 equalities in 26 games).

In this dynamic, against Aston Villa, which had Mar del Plata goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez as a starter, he was far from showing his best performance, they hit him quickly and he was never able to recover.

At 4 minutes, the visit took advantage of one of Leeds’ weak points: the stopped ball. A corner from the right went past but led to a new shipment from Ollie Watkins to the heart of the area that found Anwar El-Ghazi alone. Quick control and definition below the Meslier output.

The Dutch attacker who this time was Bielsa’s executioner was led by Loco and scored a goal in the triumph of Lille the day the Rosario made his debut as a coach in the French team, in a 3-0 against Nantes in August 2017.

It was 90 minutes of offensive anemia for the Loco team. His striker Patrick Bamford did not appear, who the first leg had been the great figure with a triplet. Nor was Rafinha fine and the income of Alioski, Harrison and the Spanish Hernández did not bear fruit.

Thus Leeds lost the chance to overtake Aston Villa in the table. Those of the Loco are in the tenth step of the Premier, with 35 units while those led by Dean Smith climb to the eighth step, with 39 units and put four of Chelsea, the last to get into the European cup positions.