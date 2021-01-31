Leeds beat Leicester away in the English Premier League (Premier League) Matchday 21 match. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, January 31, and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the guests. Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison were among the winners. The hosts scored Harvey Barnes.

The victory allowed Leeds to score 29 points and move up to 12th place. Leicester have 39 points, the club is in third place.

Leicester will play Fulham away on 3 February in the next round. Leeds will host Everton on the same day.