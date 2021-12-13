He thoroughly enjoys it, but at the same time it overwhelms him: Lee Towers has been inundated with positive reactions since his television appearance with Anita Meyer in Even tot hier last weekend. Together they sang a song to the melody of the evergreen Run to me about the impact of the corona measures on human life and moved many viewers. ,,We had family plans, now not at all. Isn’t that something to cry about?”

