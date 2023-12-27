South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, one of the actors in the cast of Parasiteshe thriller which won the Oscars for best film and best foreign film in 2020, was found dead this Wednesday in Seoul. The actor was being investigated for a case of alleged drug use, as reported by the Yonhap news agency. He was married to actress Jeon Hye-jin and had two young children with her. The actor is one of the celebrities who has been affected by the harsh anti-drug campaign undertaken by the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee, 48, was found unconscious inside a car parked in a park in central Seoul at 10:30 a.m. local time this Wednesday (2:30 a.m. Spanish peninsular time). The police were informed that Lee had left an apparent suicide note at his home, so everything indicates that he took his own life.

The actor rose to international fame thanks to his role as a rich young father into whose house, little by little, a working-class family sneaks into his house. Lee was awarded a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the rest of the cast of Parasites. Nicknamed The Voice by his fans in Korea for his deep voice, in his country he was well known thanks to the leading roles he had played in both film and television. The police investigation into his alleged illegal substance use had forced his departure from a television series. No Way Out, which had started filming in October.

Born in Seoul in 1975, Lee studied drama at the Korea National University of Arts. On television he became known for the medical drama Behind The White Tower (2007) and for the youth drama Coffee Prince (2007), both successful series. The actor benefited from his friendship with writer Seo Sook-hyang, and vice versa, by forming a creative couple in Drama City, in the popular romantic comedy Pasta (2010), and in the drama set in 1997 Miss Korea (2013).

The cast of 'Parasites', with Lee Sun-kuyn in the center, and director Bong Joon-ho, right, on Oscar night 2020. getty

In Europe, some of his works had already been seen at festivals, such as Park Chan-ok's Paju (2009) or for the lead role in A Hard Day (2014), the thriller action film by Kim Seong-hun that was screened at the Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival. Furthermore, with Hong Sangsoo, a regular at European competitions, and prolific director, she starred in Night and day (2008), Oki's Movie (2010) and Nobody's Daughter Haewon (2013). After Parasites In 2021, Lee starred Dr Brainthe first Korean-language original series on Apple TV+.

Lee was being investigated on suspicion of having consumed marijuana and other drugs in South Korea, a country in which the consumption of these substances carries penalties of up to five years in prison, and whose president has launched a strong “war on drugs” campaign. ”, which has affected several stars also from the world of songs such as G-Dragon. In Lee's case, Lee allegedly took drugs at the residence of a hostess who works at an upscale bar in the Gangnam district on several occasions since the beginning of the year. The actor had undergone three interrogations, the most recent last weekend lasting 19 hours, and had told investigators that he had been tricked into consuming the substances, without knowing what he was taking.

Police examine the car in which actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead, this Wednesday in Seoul. YONHAP (via REUTERS)

Lee had tested negative for drugs in the reagent test he underwent during the investigation, as well as in a laboratory test conducted by the National Forensic Service in November. The interpreter had submitted a request yesterday to the police department leading the investigation to undergo a polygraph test, alleging his innocence.

Lee filed a lawsuit in October against two people, including the aforementioned girl, for blackmailing him after news of his alleged drug use surfaced. The woman was detained last month and police have requested an arrest warrant for the other person involved, according to Yonhap.

The agency that represented Lee, HODU&U Entertainment, issued a statement: “There is no way to suppress the grief and heartbreak. “We respectfully ask that you not spread rumors and falsehoods based on speculation… so that Lee's final journey will not be an injustice.”

