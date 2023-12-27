Home page World

Lee Sun Kyun was one of South Korea's most successful actors. © Yonhap News/Imago

Lee Sun Kyun was only 48 years old. The “Parasite” actor was found dead in his car. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Seoul – South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, who starred in the Oscar-winning 2019 film “Parasite,” was found dead on Wednesday (December 27), according to media reports.

“Parasite” actor Lee Sun Kyun is dead: police previously investigated him

The police initially discovered a man sitting unconscious in a car in a park in the capital Seoul, South Korean broadcasters and the national news agency reported Yonhap on Wednesday. He was later identified as the 48-year-old actor. The police are not ruling out suicide.

According to reports, the police received an emergency call in the morning (local time) that Lee had left a kind of suicide note before leaving the house. Lee was most recently investigated on suspicion of illegal drug use. Lee leaves behind a wife and two sons.

“Parasite” made Oscar history: Lee Sun Kyun played an important role

Lee was already a well-known actor in his homeland before the global success of “Parasite”. The social satire “Parasite” by director Bong Joon Ho won four Oscars in 2020, for direction, screenplay, best foreign language film and in the top category “Best Film”. The top honor had never before gone to a film made in a language other than English.

In his role as Park Dong-ik, Lee portrayed the son of a poor South Korean family who tutors the daughter of a rich entrepreneur. Little by little he organizes a job for his entire family with his father.

A notice: As a general rule, we do not report on suicides so that such cases do not encourage possible imitators. Reporting only takes place if the circumstances receive particular public attention. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the telephone counseling service on Tel. (0 800) 1 11 01 11.