Authorities reported that renowned South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, remembered for his role in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasites', was found dead in a car in Seoul, this Wednesday, December 27. His death comes weeks after an intense police investigation into alleged drug use.

Police and emergency services officers initially found the actor Lee Sun-kyun, in what they believed to be an unconscious state, in a car parked on a street in northern Seoul.

However, officers later confirmed that Lee had died, said the Seongbuk Police Station in the South Korean capital.

Authorities had been searching for Lee, 48, after receiving a report of his disappearance from the artist's inner circle.

Although officials have not confirmed whether the actor took his own life, local media, including Yonhap news agency, reported that his family reported that Lee left his home after leaving a message similar to a suicide note.

The investigation against Lee for alleged drug use

Lee had been under police investigation over allegations that he allegedly used drugs at the residence of a waitress he met at a bar.

The interpreter insisted to authorities that he was tricked into taking the unauthorized medications, so he did not actually know what he was taking, Yonhap said.

But the investigation generated widespread sensational coverage in his country and rumors on the Internet, not only about his alleged drug use, but also about his private life.

I am sorry that my family is enduring pain that is too difficult.

Lee filed a lawsuit against two people, including the woman who invited him to her home, alleging he was blackmailed.

When he was first summoned for questioning at a police station in Incheon, a city near Seoul, at the end of last October, the artist bowed several times and apologized to his fans and family. “I feel sorry for my family members who are enduring too much pain right now. Once again I sincerely apologize to everyone,” he remarked.

Incheon Police said Wednesday that it would end its investigation into Lee's drug use allegations but would continue to investigate the two people Lee had sued.

Police officers examine a scene where South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in a park in Seoul, South Korea, on December 27, 2023. © Yonhap Agency/Via Reuters

South Korea has strict anti-drug laws and drug-related crimes have skyrocketed in recent years. Last week, the National Police Agency said it arrested around 17,150 people for alleged manufacturing, smuggling, sale and use of illicit drugs so far in 2023, a record number for a single year.

The country has also recorded the highest suicide rate among developed countries for years. Likewise, the South Korean territory has experienced a series of celebrity suicides, including K-pop stars, prominent politicians and business executives. Experts say many of the suicides of well-known people were attributed to malicious and abusive comments online and serious cyberbullying.

Violations of South Korea's harsh drug laws can lead to six months in jail or up to 14 years in prison for repeat offenders and traffickers.

Lee, remembered for his stellar role in the film 'Parasites'

The actor participated in 'Parasites', the feature film that won the Oscar in the best film category and obtained three other nominations at the 2020 film awards.

It is considered a social satire of drama, suspense and black humor, in which a family with limited economic resources takes advantage of a wealthy clan.

Lee played the character of Mr. Park, the leader of the millionaire family, whose wealthy home is infiltrated by members of a penniless family posing as highly skilled domestic workers, in a tangled scheme that ends in violence.

File-South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun attends the 50th International Emmy Awards, in New York City, USA, on November 21, 2022. © Reuters/Eduardo Muñoz

Its success was such that it was the first film in a language other than English to win the best picture award in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. It was also the first South Korean film to win these awards.

The film's cast, including Lee, also won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture in 2020. Additionally, Lee was nominated for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards, for his performance in the sci-fi thriller ' Dr. Brain', in 2022.

Although the actor born in 1975 is remembered for the film that marked a milestone at the Oscars, throughout his career he became relevant for other performances in South Korean films, such as the 2012 thriller 'Helpless' and 'All About My Wife' , 2014; as well as in the acclaimed 2018 television series 'My Mister'.