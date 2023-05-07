League of Legends is one of those titles that, despite having been out for several years now, continues to be very popular thanks to the constant commitment of the developers in the continuous updating of its servers.

The latest update, the 13.9is creating several ai problems Lee-Sin playersthe blind monk who figures among the most used junglers (“jolly” characters in jargon) on LOL.

Gamers, in particular, find themselves in extreme difficulty in making a combo known as “InSec” made popular by professional player Choi In-Seok.

This would have been due, as reported on the League redditto a slowdown in execution of the first of the movements at the base of this combo: the shot.

This, as the furious Reddit user reports, prevents the jump from being executed quickly and exposes the monk to a high risk of being hitmaking it de facto much more vulnerable than it should be.

The user, supported by a large number of other players, has defined shameful the passage of such an updatewhich effectively made the character unplayable at high levels.

Lee-Sin’s loss rate in game has increased within a few hours: only 45% of Lee-Sin, at high levels, manages to bring home the victory.

We will keep you informed about it to new developments of this latest problematic League update.