Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Lee Myung, Al-Wahda striker, does not see that his team’s match against Sharjah, tomorrow in the 15th round of the Arab Gulf League, is of a special nature or gaining more importance than any other match in the tournament, indicating that all league matches bear a single character of importance for his team regardless of The name of the competitor, and that the most important thing is always that his team prepare well, and make the utmost effort in each confrontation in order to come out with victory.

But Myung, who is considered the unknown soldier in “Annabi” and who has a very influential role in connecting the team’s lines, said about where the danger of Sharjah lies: All his players play matches with a very high fighting spirit, so any player in him represents a source of strength for the team, but the most important thing for us is for us. We are not thinking about the opponent, but rather about ourselves, about strengthening our strengths and improving our performance in the match.

Myung considered that all matters in Al-Wahda, which represents his second experience in the Arab Gulf League, are going well and well for him, as he finds distinguished treatment from the management and the technical staff, and his positive feelings towards the team, and said: My feeling is wonderful towards Al-Wahda club, and everyone in it, and unity A great team and a permanent competitor for the championship, and our fortunes this season still exist in the league mathematically, and as long as it is possible, we will not stop trying, and we will double our effort on the field, training and hard work on a daily basis, and we will see where we reach in the end, the second round has just started, And it is still too early to predict what the title race will look like.

Lee Myung, whose contract with Al-Wahda expires in June 2022, confirmed that he hopes to stay with Al-Annabi for a longer period and defend his colors for a longer period. As for Khribin, the new face of the team, the South Korean player said: Omar is a very good player, he plays collectively. And he quickly got along with the team, and started scoring goals, and I am sure that he will help the team a lot in the coming period.

Lee Myung praised the great role played by Ismail Matar, who described him as a wonderful human being, and that he is a high-level player who has a positive and great influence on the players on and off the field.

Lee Myung did not miss the starting line-up for “Annabi” in the past 14 rounds, and he remained the constant element in the team and the most participant in the matches ever among his colleagues. He is influential with the team that scored two goals and made 3 goals for his teammates, while he scored good numbers in terms of accuracy of passes. Its accuracy exceeds 63%, including 17 effective passes.

With his presence and the reinforcement that was attracting Khribin alongside the rest of the team, the form of unity in the remainder of the league matches will be different, as is the habit of unity in the second half of every season in recent years, especially if there is stability in the squad and the technical staff knows how to make good use of offensive cards Perfect, and for Lee Myung to continue his big and influential roles in defense and offense.