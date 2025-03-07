He lived many more lives than anyone could dream of: quoted and glamorous haute couture model for ‘Vogue’, he was discovered by Condé nast in an accidental meeting and posed for the camera of teachers as Edward Steichenwho paradoxically ended his … Carrera as a model for an advertising of compresses that caused a scandal. Muse of the surrealists, photographer successful, War correspondent of arms take, married twice, lover many more, mother once, chef of haute cuisine … Lady Penrose She was a restless and curious traveler: New York, Paris, Cairo, London … and all those lives lived them with the same intensity and passion, although she had to pay for it a high price.

Elizabeth Miller (1907-1977) was a beautiful, attractive and seductive woman (sophisticated, elegant, long legs, blonde, with short hair, pale complexion, blue eyes …) “He shone in all possible ways,” said Galerist Julien Levy, who celebrated his first exhibition in New York. Adventurer, bold, indomitable, talented, vitalrebel, brave, compromised, always free, without concessions, he decided one day to put on the other side of the camera: “I prefer to take a picture to be a photograph.”

But the ‘winged snakes’ They never stopped fluttering for their head: traumatic stress for the atrocities he saw and photographed in the war, the self -destructive outbreaks, the depressive and devastation spiral (he was mentally self -flagellar), the alcohol (a whiskey after another), the cigarettes (smoked about fifty a day), the sleep amphetamines… they made her a difficult person. “It looked like an angel, but inside it was a demon,” Lee confessed.

Your only son, Antonythe result of his marriage to Roland Penrose, he narrated his mother’s biography in ‘Lee Miller’s lives’a book that has just published in Spanish Blume and on which the film has been based ‘Read’that this Friday reaches theaters of our country. The World Premiatre took place at the Toronto Film Festival in 2024. Directed by Ellen Kuras, the actress Kate Winslet Assume the risk of getting into the skin of this fascinating woman. Save it with note. He has fought a lot for this project, who had been in portfolio for nine years and saw the light in 2023. «Lee Miller made things happen. I don’t care to admit that I adore her. It was a vital force. This photographer-writer-reporter did everything he did with love, desire and courage. His legacy is extraordinary, “says the actress, Nominated for a Golden Globe For this role, in the prologue of ‘Lee Miller. Photographs’, also edited by Blume, written during the filming of the film.

Lee Miller, with a helmet provided by the American army photographer Don Sykes (Sergeant)



© Lee Miller Archives





But, like a Exhibition in Fotonostrum, Barcelona (Until March 20), the film focuses only on one of its many lives: its work during the II World Warbetween 1944 and 1945, joining the progress allied by Europe, accredited by the United States Army, along with its inseparable comrade David E. Scherman. Through the viewfinder of its Rolleiflex, placed at the height of its waist, it reflected the crudeness of campaign hospitals, full of burned and mutilated; Normandía, the siege of Saint-Malo, the liberation of Paris, the horrors of the concentration fields of Dachau and Buchenwald (Fammering prisoners in barracks, bodies batteries); Your famous image tuned In Hitler’s bathtub In his apartment in Munich, at the number 27 of Prinzregentenplatz, with the boots full of the mud of Dachau and Buchenwald staining the führer’s mat (it was an idea of ​​his, although who shot the camera was Scherman, who emulated the image, he got into the bathtub); The devastation of Eastern Europe in postwar … Raw and moving imagesmany of them faithfully recreated on the big screen. His enmity is evident in the film with Cecil Beatonwhom he hated, and his complicity with the editor of the ‘Vogue’ in Great Britain, Audrey Withers.

Photogram of ‘Lee’, which recreates the bucolic life of Lee Miller and his friends in southern France



© Sky UK LTD





There were many men in Lee’s life, but the film focuses only on two of them (her second husband, Roland Penroseand the photographer of ‘Life’ David E. Scherman), when there were many others important, such as Man Raythat he left Kiki from Montparnasse for her (he loved her terrible and jealously, he was his teacher in Paris and author of the most beautiful and sensual portrait of Lee; in reality, his neck) or the Egyptian businessman Aziz Eloui Beyher first husband. All this makes Lee’s complex personality somewhat diluted.

Kate Winslet, on Lee Miller’s skin in a movie sequence



© Sky UK LTD





In his childhood and adolescence, Lee posed for his father, Theodore, sometimes naked (today those images are somewhat disturbing and uncomfortable). At 7 years he suffered a rape by the son of some family friends in Brooklyn. Tired of the United States, he fled to Paris, who was a party … and reads, the queen to whom everyone worshiped. They were the Crazy years 20that she and her friends drank sips and hurried to the last drop. Happy and warm summers in Cannes, Mougins and Cornuallescelebrating life and sharing Píconics Bucolic with Paul and Nusch Éluard, Man Ray and his new partner, Ady Fidelin; Duchess Solange d’Anen (to which he gives life in the film Marion Cotillard), Max Ernst and Leonora Carrington, Picasso and Dora Maar … Picasso He made a portrait that Roland Penrose bought for 50 pounds and gave Lee. This, in 1944, during the release of Paris, visited Picasso in his study. The encounter was immortalized in an image in which the artist smilingly looks at her as she takes her with her left hand through the neck. Apparently, he exclaimed to see her: “It’s wonderful, the first allied soldier I see and it turns out that it is you!”

After the death of his mother, Antony – Cineasta, artist and photographer – found In the attic of the family house 60,000 negativesthousands of photographic copies and documents. A treasure that he did not know (Lee was in charge of hiding him) and that thanks to him he could finally meet his mother. They never understood. Over time, he remembers, he and Lee learned to tolerate and the wounds began to heal, but «We buried the ax too late. I’m sorry I didn’t get to know her better ».