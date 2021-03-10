He is, without a doubt, one of the filmmakers of the moment. Lee Isaac Chung (Denver, Colorado, 1978) has just signed with Paramount and JJ Abrams the real-image translation of ‘Your Name’, one of the most popular Japanese anime titles of recent years. But first, the director premieres in Spain the drama ‘Minari. Historia de mi familia ‘, winner of the Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Globe for the best foreign language film. The film tells the story of an American family of Korean origin who, in the 1980s, move to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream.

-He has won at Sundance, the Golden Globe and the award given by critics. It goes off to the Oscars.

-It’s somewhat surprising, although somewhat less after seeing what happened last year with ‘Parasites’. On the one hand, I find it incredible that people connect emotionally with this film, but, on the other, it is interesting that the audience is so attracted to Korean cultural content, something that also happens in music or with series. I think the audience is changing in America and accepting immigrant stories like never before.

-Does this film portray the history of your family?

-In part yes, although what my grandparents experienced was even worse because we suffered a disastrous fire on our farm and we lost part of the crops we had. I want to emphasize that the movie is not an accurate description of my life. I was not interested in making a documentary about my family, but in ficting our experience, that the actors imitate, from their perspective, my grandmother, or that they internalize my character in their own way.

-But ‘Minari’ is based on his own childhood in Arkansas, as the son of Korean immigrants.

-Definitely. This film is inspired by my experience and that of my family trying to fit into a different place, where the culture shock caused doubts of identity for all of us. I have given life to my memories, but I do it because I believe that it is necessary for the public to discover other experiences.

-What did you learn about your own childhood from making this movie?

-A lot of. I think that, first of all, I learned to see my family members from another perspective not only as fathers, mothers and sisters, but also as human beings. The filming process helped our family heal wounds, and now we understand each other better.

– Was it emotional for your family to recreate your story?

-I tried to keep some distance with the idea of ​​recreating my memories exactly. That was the only way I could shoot without feeling like my family was in front of me. I filmed directing another family, a new family. That is why I changed the names and many of the details, although the emotions invariably dragged me to think about my experiences. There were times when I felt more emotionally involved than I would have liked. However, other times I found myself learning about my own life and life in general.

-Is the family structure the same?

-Yes. Something different is that my grandmother was already living with us when we moved to Arkansas.

An image from ‘Minari- Historia de mi familia’.

-It has shot in several languages, but it is the first time in Korean.

– I suppose that I did not feel prepared. I was afraid of getting into such a personal project and I must thank my wife for her support. She encouraged me to fearlessly jump into making this movie.

-Do you still have your father’s farm?

-Yes. We still have it, but nothing grows on the ground. My parents moved to Colorado and come back from time to time to mow the lawn. My father ended up dedicating himself to herbal medicine and that is what really helped us to be able to go to college. But the farm itself, we no longer cultivate it. Being a farmer is very hard and difficult.

-Why did you choose this moment to shoot it?

-My daughter turned the same age that I was then within the story, 7 years old, and I wanted to dedicate it to her. I began to see the world through his eyes, to remember what I was like at his age and I thought that that way I could also get closer to my father, because now I am his age then.

-Is there any connection between your father’s dream and your own dreams of becoming a film director?

-Do you know the saying ‘the apple does not fall far from the tree’? Well, that’s what my mother tells me. This narrative projects my own dreams as a filmmaker, just as my father had his dreams, but what he did was much more difficult.